NHCH Invites Community to Walk-With-A-Doc

North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and The Queen’s Health Systems Native Hawaiian Health Program invite community members to start the year off right with a one-hour walk on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Doctor Natalie Kehau Kong, a primary care physician at North Hawai‘i Health & Wellness, will start the walk with a brief talk on a current health issue facing Native Hawaiians and many others in our community.

The walking program is part of the worldwide Walk-With-A-Doc program to encourage physical activity among people of all ages.

Walk-With-A-Doc, in place since 2005, has over 300 chapters worldwide, including three in Hawai‘i.

The walks will be held every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. starting on Jan. 6. Walkers will meet at 8 a.m. at Pukalani Stables located at Pukalani Street and Ala ʻŌhiʻa Road in Kamuela.

Walkers with health concerns are asked to check with their primary care provider before walking. No sign-up is required; participants are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring an umbrella, as the walk with be held regardless of weather.

For more information, call Liana Honda at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital at (808) 881-4432 or email LiHonda@Queens.org.