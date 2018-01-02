Negotiation & Communication Skills Workshops in East & West Hawai‘i

The Hawai‘i Women’s Leadership Forum, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UH-Hilo Women’s Center, YWCA of Hawai‘i Island and Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center are collaborating to present two workshops with Elizabeth Kent, J.D., in East and West Hawai‘i.

“Negotiation Skills for Women” runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and “Communication Skills of Highly Effective People” runs from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Hilo and Friday, Jan. 12, in Kona.

The Hilo workshop location is at University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, UBC 127, and the Kona workshop will be held at Hawai‘i Community College–Palamanui, Panini Building, Room 127.

“We negotiate constantly—with our spouses, partners, bosses, children, peers, and others,” said Kent. “Do you want to develop the skills you need to negotiate successfully and narrow the gender gap?”

In “Negotiation Skills for Women,” participate in simulated negotiations, plus learn the stages and components of negotiation, including offers, counter-offers and modes of communication.

In “Communication Skills of Highly Effective People,” increase your emotional intelligence (EQ) and communication, including being patient, personable, positive and respectful. Explore what to do when someone doesn’t communicate effectively and how to offer a great apology when you don’t.

“You can learn to listen with your head, heart and body—and to articulate clearly and directly using ‘I’ statements,” said Kent.

Kent, has helped people and institutions find solutions to sticky problems for over 25 years. A trained facilitator and mediator, Kent teaches graduate classes in conflict system design and negotiation at UH-Manoa and a variety of conflict resolution skills classes around the state.

Tuition is $50 for “Negotiation Skills for Women” and $30 for “Communication Skills of Highly Effective People,” or $75 for both workshops. Partial scholarships are available. To register or apply for a scholarship, contact Erika Ginnis at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center: (808) 935-7844, ext. 1, or erika@hawaiimediation.org.

Kuʻikahi Mediation Center’s “Tools to Transform Conflict” Training Series is made possible thanks in part to funding from the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and the Hawai‘i Island United Way.