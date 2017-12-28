December 28, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind around 47 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 35. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind 37 to 47 mph becoming north 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Windy, with a north wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Synopsis

A weakening cold front is located near Kauai and continues to move slowly to the southeast. Light northerly winds are spreading over the western part of the state ahead of this increasingly diffuse front. Only scattered showers are expected today ahead of and along the front. High pressure will build in behind the front, bringing trade winds back to the region. A dry and stable stable airmass is expected to prevail along with the trade winds through the weekend and into early next week.

