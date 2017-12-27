‘Shark Tank’ Celeb Offers 2018 Winter Reading Challenge

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System is one of 100 communities challenged by Beanstack and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban to collectively read 1,000,000 minutes during the inaugural Winter Reading Challenge.

If we all read 1,000,000 minutes together from Jan. 1 through 31, 2018, Mark Cuban will donate $25,000 to First Book (a nonprofit dedicated to building literacy skills among children) and he will also give $10,000 to top performing libraries to use for their community programs or donate to nonprofit organizations in the area.

Follow the international challenge at: #WinterRead2018 on social media.

Take the Winter Reading Challenge and…

Help Hawai‘i be one of the top reading communities.

Be entered into a lucky prize drawing for an amazing prize.

The more you read the more chances to win.

There will be one lucky prize drawing winner statewide each for a child, teen and adult.

Drawing prizes are sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

Sign up online or visit your local library.

Read and log your minutes online between Jan. 1 and 31, 2018.

For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge, go online or call your local public library.