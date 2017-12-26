Tickets for Waimea Ocean Film Festival Now on Sale

Start the New Year with a superb lineup of films, special guests, intimate coffee talks, Q&A sessions, exhibits and more from Jan. 1 through 9 at the 2018 Waimea Ocean Film Festival (Ocean Film).

The 2018 program is posted online, where you can also purchase festival passes.

Program copies and film pass sales will be available starting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the festival hospitality desk at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea.

Also find programs at concierge desks at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Hapuna Prince Beach Hotel, the Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Films are shown starting 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1, and play simultaneously Jan. 1 through 4 at multiple venues in Waimea (Kahilu, HPA Gates and Parker theaters), plus at the Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i.

The festival moves to Four Seasons Resort Hualalai the evening of Jan. 5, where passes will also be sold, and continues through January 9.

Ocean Film brings over 60 extraordinary films to the big screen in its eighth year, most of which are world, U.S., Hawai‘i or Big Island premieres, with many filmmakers in attendance to answer questions following the showing of each film.

The festival brings action-packed days of exciting film, dynamic discussion, epic adventure, riveting surf, island culture, compelling speakers, intriguing exhibits and important conversation set amidst the beauty of Waimea and the Kohala Coast.

The Kamuela Inn is offering discounted accommodations Jan. 1 to 31, for anyone presenting a festival pass (65-1300 Kawaihae Road, Waimea, (808) 885-4243).

Read details about the entire lineup of films online.

For the latest updates on films and speakers, visit www.waimeaoceanfilm.org or email info@waimeaoceanfilm.org.

PROGRAM, PASS & FILM LOCATIONS

Kahilu Theatre: 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Waimea (program copies and film passes and venue)

Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy Gates Theater: 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road, Waimea (film venue)

Parker Theater: 65-1224 Lindsey Road, Waimea (film venue)

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel: 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Waimea (programs)

Hapuna Prince Beach Hotel: 62-100 Kauna‘Oa Drive, Waimea (programs)

The Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i: 1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea (programs and venue)

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: 72-100 Kaupulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona (programs and venue)