UPDATE: Dec. 26, 2017, 4:11 p.m.

Sarah Burgess has been located.

ORIGINAL POST: Dec. 26, 2017, 1:58 p.m.

Sarah Burgess, 84, of Hawaiian Beaches in Puna was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

She is 5-feet-tall and weighs100 pounds. She has gray hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses with orange frames, a blue gray hoodie and gray pants.