HCFCU Offers $20,000 for Scholarships

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will be accepting applications for its 2018 scholarship program starting Jan. 2, 2018.

Eight Hawai‘i Island students will each receive $2,500, totaling $20,000 given in scholarships, to help support their transition to higher education.

HCFCU has provided scholarships to Hawai‘i Island students for more than 32 years.

Each scholarship is named after an HCFCU volunteer or manager who made important contributions to the organization.

Five of the scholarships—Peter Hirata Scholarship, Albert Akana Scholarship, Katsumasa Tomita Scholarship, Frank Ishii Scholarship and Mitsugi Inaba scholarship—are awarded to students based on need, academic achievement, career goals, and extracurricular activities.

The John Y. Iwane scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior who meets all the criteria mentioned above with plans to enter an agriculture-related field of study.

The Michael Asam Scholarship will be awarded to a senior who actively participates in an HCFCU sponsored Student Credit Union as a teller or as a Student Credit Union Board member.

The Yasunori Deguchi Scholarship will be awarded to a post-graduate on Hawaii Island, currently attending college or going back to college.

Eligibility Requirements

HCFCU’s Scholarships are open to our Hawai‘i Island communities. You do not have to be a member of HCFCU.

You must meet at least one of the following requirements to be eligible to apply:

Graduating senior from any Island of Hawai‘i high school and planning to attend a post-

secondary college or four-year college during next school year as a full-time student

(post-secondary college, vocational, technical—with a minimum two-year curriculum); or

back to, a post-secondary college or four-year college as a full-time student (post-

secondary college, vocational, technical—with a minimum two-year curriculum).

Submission Requirements

The following is required in order to complete your application.

Academic record

Non-academic/extra-curricular activities

Career goals and educational plans

Financial need: Verified EFC signed off by counselor. FAFSA will need to be completed (not required for post-graduates returning to college).

Interested applicants may fill out an online application.

The online application streamlines the process and allows the applicants to save their work and complete it at a later date.

Applications and all required information must be received by April 2, 2018, to be considered.

About HCFCU

HCFCU is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, along

with Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. In 2018, HCFCU will open its first-ever branch in East Hawai‘i in Hilo. In addition to complete checking and savings services, HCFCU provides service-minded financial professionals to help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, educational, personal and auto loans; drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island non-profit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents.