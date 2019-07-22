Due to a staff shortage, the Waiea Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. It will reopen as regularly scheduled on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a release from the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management.

Until 6 p.m. Monday afternoon, the public may transport residential waste to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Future closure information and location information can be found at www.hawaiizerowaste.org or by calling the Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.