DKI Highway Open for Travel, State Urges Caution

Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, remains open for travel, though the protest over the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) remains a source of potential safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) sent out a release Monday, July 22, 2019, urging all motorists to exercise caution as they approach the intersection of Mauna Kea Access Road and the Daniel K. Inouye Highway due to the increased activity.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In the past week, HDOT has placed electronic message boards in both directions asking motorists on DKI Highway to reduce their speed for safety. DKI Highway in the vicinity of Mauna Kea Access Road is a high-speed facility, with a speed limit of 60 mph as of Feb. 2017.

Additionally, traffic cones were placed at the intersection to make motorists aware of the increased pedestrian activity and barriers were installed on the sides of the highway to protect pedestrians and law enforcement at the base of Mauna Kea Access Road.

Motorists using DKI Highway to travel between east and west Hawai‘i are reminded to slow down considerably and be prepared to stop for pedestrians in the roadway. Pedestrians are reminded that the DKI Highway is a high-speed facility and that crossing the facility should be done only if absolutely necessary and with extreme caution.