Company Closes Zipline Tours Monday

At the request of Hawaiian cultural practitioners and in respect to Hawaiian culture, Skyline Eco-Adventures announced in a press release that it will close all zipline tours across the state for Monday, July 22, 2019.

Hawaiian culture is a critical part of our company and is the foundation upon which our society in Hawai’i stands, the release stated. We stand with Kānaka Maoli, the people of these islands.

We are closing Skyline ‘Akaka Falls on Hawai’i Island, Skyline Po’ipū on Kaua’i, the Haleakalā Skyline Tour and Ka’anapali Skyline Adventure on Maui this Monday in honor of Hawaiian culture and in respect to the demonstrators atop Mauna Kea, the release continued.