Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through Sunday

Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through SundayJuly 20, 2019, 7:57 AM HST (Updated July 20, 2019, 7:57 AM)
3:57 PM HST, Friday, July 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY, JULY 21
Alenuihaha Channel-Big Island Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts; seas 7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.