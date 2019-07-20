Small Craft Advisory in Effect Through Sunday

3:57 PM HST, Friday, July 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY, JULY 21

Alenuihaha Channel-Big Island Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts; seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.