LETTER: Astrophysics Graduate Students at TMT Partner Institutions Express Concern

Dear astronomy community,

We write to express concern about recent events on the Maunakea summit with regards to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). We call upon the astronomy community to recognize the broader historical context of this conflict, and to denounce the criminalization of the protectors on Maunakea. We urge the TMT collaboration and the government of Hawaiʻi to desist from further arresting or charging protectors, and to remove military and law enforcement personnel from the summit.

Please join us by signing this letter (using this link) and by committing to action (examples are listed below).

Construction of TMT on Maunakea was scheduled to resume Monday, July 15, 2019. On July 14, 2019, AP reported that unarmed National Guard units will be involved in transporting personnel and supplies, and enforcing road closures. Exact details of the situation on the mountain are dynamic, but as of Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the authors of this letter were alarmed to see multiple confirmations on social media that local law enforcement has begun arresting native Hawaiians who are peacefully occupying the summit and blocking the road to the construction site.

The authors of this letter want to pause and recognize the significance of TMT in determining future scientific pursuits within mainstream academic astronomy. We want to acknowledge the investment that so many colleagues within the astronomy community have made towards the project’s completion. We write today not to place a value judgment on the future of TMT on Maunakea, but to question the methods by which we are getting the telescope on the mountain in the first place. We ask that the community pause and consider what it means that, armed or not, the military and the police have become involved in the project’s deliberations with the protectors of Maunakea.

We want to echo the work of Indigenous scholars and communities in pointing out how US-based histories of conquest have been exploitative and destructive to Indigenous ways of knowing (science) and being (cosmology) in the continental US and in the Hawaiian context. These histories progressed in lock-step with the development of western “sciences” of personhood: of who and/or what is human, and therefore who must be subhuman, and thus must be subject to control via mechanisms of policing, incarceration, and military violence. As Hawaiian scientist Aurora Kagawa-Viviani writes, “To me, practices of science in its present form smell a lot like the American Manifest Destiny associated with terrible loss for so many indigenous communities.”[1]

We evoke this history because we recognize that the events surrounding TMT occur within a context of US-based injustice in this particular historical moment, including but not limited to the ongoing disproportionate policing and incarceration of members of Indigenous, Black, and brown communities in the US, and the detention of refugee migrants in concentration camps at the US border. To be explicit: institutions of policing, incarceration and militarization have a long history of being used to harm marginalized, racialized communities in this country.

As astronomers, we recognize that our science relies on access to resources; we also recognize the singularity of Maunakea as an ideal observation site in the northern hemisphere. We want to acknowledge that there are many senior members of our international community who have devoted their careers to the telescope design and program, and that many junior members have the futures of their careers riding on the telescope’s completion. We also recognize how this issue has been deeply divisive and disruptive within the Kānaka Maoli community.

We realize that members of the astronomy community see the exigence in starting the construction as soon as possible for a number of complex political and economic reasons. However, we ask whether expedience must come through violation of consent and leverage of apparatuses of state-sanctioned violence. We ask the community to consider whether the future of our field is worth the damage to our relationship with Kānaka Maoli by continuing to criminalize Maunakea protectors on their ancestral land. To quote Prof. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, we ask that astronomers also “think of the lasting consequences for us of being a community that partners with the military and the police on indigenous land and then publicly brands itself as being about wonder and the majestic.”[2]

To reiterate our demand at the beginning of this letter, we ask that members of the astronomy community leverage their power to oppose further violence against Maunakea protectors. We ask that the community takes this action as a first step towards a future in which, as Kanaka scholar Sara Kahanamoku writes, “the practice of science is truly ethical: where human rights, including the rights of indigenous people to self-determination, are upheld through the practice of science.”[3]

Below we present a(n incomplete) list of actionable items and further resources:

Actionable items:

Sign in support of this letter (link here) and the following demands:

Ask the TMT collaboration and the Hawaiian government to remove military / police presence from the mauna, to stop arrests, and to not charge protectors who have already been arrested

Ask the TMT collaboration to engage protectors in discussion with an aim to reach consensus

Watch the livestream and bear witness to events on the mauna: https://www.facebook.com/Kanaeokana/videos/485669822180209/

Contribute to the bail fund for the kūpuna (Kānaka Maoli elders) and their assistants who have already been arrested: http://hawaiicommunitybailfund.org/

Donate to KAHEA, a community-based organization that is also helping with legal funds for Maunakea protectors: http://kahea.org/

Citations and further resources:

“Redirecting the lens onto the culture of mainstream science” by Aurora Kagawa-Viviani

“An Urgent Plea to Fellow Astronomers” by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

“The fight for Mauna Kea and the future of science” by Sara Segura Kahanamoku

“We live in the future: come join us” by Brian Kamaoli Kuwada

“Multicultural Settler Colonialism and Indigenous Struggle in Hawai’i: the Politics of Astronomy on Mauna a Wākea” by Iokepa Casumbal-Salazar

“Decolonization is not a metaphor” by Eve Tuck and K. Wayne Yang

This letter was written by astrophysics graduate students at TMT partner institutions. We acknowledge the relative privilege that we have even as graduate students at these institutions to openly speak out about our concerns with the process of telescope construction. We want to acknowledge our colleagues who are in similar or more junior career stages, whose career prospects are more closely tied to the construction of the telescope, and who may be unable to fully express their concerns and criticisms about this project. While many members of the astronomy community have openly opposed aspects of telescope construction in the last several days, we ask that the community also collectively considers how certain members have been silenced, and how that also speaks to the complex, interlocking structures of power within academic astronomy.

Finally, we acknowledge some of our positionalities as settlers occupying unceded ancestral territories of multiple Indigenous groups on the continental US (including but not limited to that of the Chochenyo-Ohlone people and the Tongva-Gabrielino people).

We invite the astronomy community to suggest more links and ideas on how to divest from using state-sanctioned violence in the construction of facilities for our field’s future. Again, please consider co-signing this letter to show your support and provide ideas, and using the power available to you by your positionality to fulfill one or more of the action items above.

Signed,

Signatories from TMT affiliated institutions:

Sal Wanying Fu (Incoming G1 at UC Berkeley and NSF graduate fellow)

Mia de los Reyes (G2 at Caltech and NSF graduate fellow)

Sarafina Nance (PhD student at UC Berkeley and NSF graduate fellow)

José Flores Velázquez (G2 at UC Irvine and NSF graduate fellow)

Francisco Mercado (PhD student at UC Irvine)

Thea Faridani (Incoming G1 at UCLA)

Hilding Neilson (CTLA Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto)

Dillon Dong (G3 at Caltech)

Sophia Nasr (PhD student at UC Irvine)

Ellianna S. Abrahams (PhD student at UC Berkeley, NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Kyle M. Kabasares (PhD student at UC Irvine)

Keri Hoadley (Post-doc at Caltech)

Shreyas Vissapragada (PhD student at Caltech, NSF graduate fellow and PD Soros fellow)

Juan Camilo Buitrago-Casas (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Christina Manzano-King (PhD student at UC Riverside)

Sean Pike (PhD student at Caltech)

Brittany Miles (PhD student at UC Santa Cruz, NSF graduate fellow)

Ethan Jahn (PhD student at UC Riverside)

Ashay Patel (Physics PhD student at Caltech)

Brian Lorenz (Incoming G1 at UC Berkeley and NSF graduate fellow)

Elizabeth Ann Collins (BA from UH Mānoa, bachelors in Anthropology; certificate in PACE (Peace and Conflict Education))

Tenley Hutchinson-Smith (PhD student at UC Santa Cruz, Spelman College)

Charles Xu (PhD student at Caltech)

Renee Hlozek (Assistant Professor at University of Toronto)

Emily Martin (Postdoc at UCSC)

Holly Christenson (PhD student at UC Riverside, NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Dr. Bryan Mendez (UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory)

Ekta Patel (Miller Postdoctoral Fellow at UC Berkeley)

Nathan Sandford (PhD student at UC Berkeley and NSF graduate fellow)

Suchitra Narayanan (Senior at UC Berkeley)

Aida Behmard (G2 at Caltech and NSF graduate fellow)

Serafina Gajate (Graduate of University of Hawai’i at Hilo (Anthropology and Hawaiian Studies))

Veronica Dike (PhD student at UCLA and NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Adam Trapp (PhD student at UCLA)

Vanshree Bhalotia (PhD student at UH Manoa)

Seyda Ipek (Postdoctoral Researcher at UC Irvine)

Sarah Blunt (PhD student at Caltech)

Yigit Ozcelik (Undergraduate student at University of Toronto)

Briley Lewis (PhD student at UCLA, NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Evan Haze Nuñez (Incoming G1 at Caltech and NSF GRFP Fellow; Cal Poly Pomona)

Jessie Christiansen (Research Scientist, Caltech/IPAC-NExScI)

Richard Mebane (PhD student at UCLA)

Peishi Cheng (PhD student at Caltech)

Dan Zevin (Space Sciences Laboratory, UC Berkeley)

Anthony Pahl (PhD student at UCLA)

Shea Charles (Student at University of Hawaii at Mānoa)

Charles Goullad (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Anonymous PhD student in the Office of Public Health Studies at University of Hawai’i at Mānoa; Hui Mauli Ola

Rhondale (Ron) Tso (PhD student at Caltech, NSF Graduate Fellow, Ford Fellow, and Gates Scholar)

Caleb Caswell-Levy (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Fatima Abdurrahman (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Isabella Trierweiler (PhD student at UCLA)

Aleksey Maro (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Allison DeRego (Undergrad student at University of Hawai’i at Mānoa; Native Hawaiian student, We are Mauna Kea)

Karli DeRofo (PhD student of Anthropology at UC Santa Cruz, Native Hawaiian and Mauna Kea Protector)

Benjamin Zhang (Undergraduate astronomy student at UC Berkeley)

Casey Brinkman (Institute for Astronomy, Ph.D student)

Jenna Samuel (PhD student at UC Davis)

Coral Wheeler (Postdoc at Caltech)

Sara ElShafie (PhD student at University of California, Berkeley; UC Museum of Paleontology)

Jordan Fleming (PhD student at UC Berkeley, Astronomy Department)

Michael Lemmen (Instrument Technician at Subaru Telescope)

Yuping Huang (G1 at Caltech)

Bradford Barker (Post-doctoral scholar, UC Merced)

Keming Zhang (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Steven Giacalone (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Sophie Crisp (PhD student at UCLA and NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Diyala Shihadih (PhD candidate at UC Berkeley)

Piper H (Postdoc at UH Mānoa)

Richard Rath (Associate Professor at University of Hawai’i at Mānoa)

Hyewon Suh (Postdoctoral researcher at Subaru Telescope)

Kevin Hardegree-Ullman (Postdoc at Caltech/IPAC-NExScI)

Monica Aguilar-Scion (RN, BSN from University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Hawaii Pacific Health)

Brittney Onaga (Undergraduate student at UH Mānoa)

Fergus Horrobin (PhD student at University of Toronto)

Adiv Paradise (PhD student at University of Toronto)

Ronald A Lopez (PhD student at UCLA)

Anonymous I.T. Professional (University of Hawaii at Mānoa)

Haley DeTure (Mechanical Engineering Undergraduate, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa)

Andrian Gajigan (PhD student at University of Hawaii at Mānoa)

Holly Gildea (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Emily Ramey (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

James Huynh (PhD student at UCLA)

Kathleen Tatem (UH Mānoa Physics and Astronomy, UH Institute for Astronomy)

Kimberly Bott (Postdoc Researcher at U. Washington, UH Hilo Alumna)

Jaclyn Pezzato (PhD student at Caltech)

Tara Nash (MS Public Health Specializing in Epidemiology from UH Mānoa, BS Cellular and Molecular Biology and Psychology Minor in Native American Studies)

Maggie Thompson (PhD student at UCSC)

Callie Hood (PhD student at UCSC)

Felipe Ardila (PhD student at UCSC)

Tyler Takaro (PhD student at UCSC)

Helen Kim (PhD student at UCLA)

Aarjit Adhikary (Undergraduate Student at UC Berkeley, Friends of Lick Observatory)

Pratik Gandhi (PhD student at UC Davis)

Sarah Loebman (Hubble postdoctoral fellow at UC Davis)

Emily Tyhurst (PhD student at the University of Toronto; Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics)

Natalie Koski-Karell (Master’s student at UC Berkeley)

Michael Bustillo-Sakhai (M.S. student at UC Berkeley)

Brenna Mockler (PhD student at UCSC)

Nicholas Spano (PhD student at UC Berkeley)

Deno Stelter (Postdoc at UCSC)

AJ Olvera (UG Astro Student at UC Berkeley)

Rebecca Lehman (Undergrad student UC Berkeley)

Nicholas Saunders (Incoming PhD student at University of Hawai’i Mānoa; NASA Ames)

Kevin Hayakawa (PhD student at UCLA)

Garima Raheja (Alumni, UC Berkeley; Guest Researcher at UH Manoa)

Paloma Medina (PhD Candidate at UC Santa Cruz)

Jessica Doppel (PhD student at UC Riverside)

Other signatories:

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (Assistant Professor of Physics and Core Faculty in Women’s Studies, University of New Hampshire)

Brandon Barker (PhD student at Michigan State University)

Aleksander M. Diamond-Stanic (Assistant Professor at Bates College)

Jenna Freudenburg (PhD student at Ohio State University)

Hannah Fritze (Graduate student at the University of Utah, BA from Wesleyan University)

Profe Jorge Moreno (Assistant Professor at Pomona College)

Lucianne Walkowicz (Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium)

Ramsey Karim (PhD student at UMD)

Alex Riley (PhD student at Texas A&M and NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Alex Natale (Adjunct at Irvine Valley College)

Girish M. Duvvuri (PhD student at CU Boulder)

Jonathan Cohn (PhD student at Texas A&M University)

Susan Kelly (PhD student, University of Connecticut)

Adrian B. Lucy (PhD student at Columbia University and NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Tarini Konchady (PhD student at Texas A&M University)

Samantha Lawler (Assistant Professor at Campion College)

Karl Jaehnig (PhD Candidate at Vanderbilt University)

Sarah Horst (Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins University)

Natalie Gosnell (Assistant Professor of Physics at Colorado College)

Lynne Jones (Research scientist at University of Washington)

Michael W. Busch (Research scientist at SETI Institute)

Kathy Kentta-Robinson (Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon)

Karen Barad (Professor at UCSC, UCSC Science & Justice Research Center)

Samantha Gilbert (PhD student at University of Washington)

Oz Amram (PhD student at Johns Hopkins)

Laura Lopez (Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University)

Caitlin Doughty (PhD student at New Mexico State University)

Megan Davis (Post-bacc researcher at Michigan State University)

Nicolas Garavito-Camargo (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Katie Chamberlain (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Daniel Barringer (Lecturer of Physics at Texas State University)

Mikiala Akau

Ilona Petersen

TilJean Kekua

Sharon Willeford (DOE Teacher for 40 years, We Are MaunaKea)

Justin Konakakino Souza (Triple major Carpentry, Agriculture, Architecture at The Hawaii Community College; Habitat for Humanity)

Alexandra Olaya-Castro (Professor of Physics at University College London)

Spencer Wallace (PhD student at University of Washington)

Tyler Cohen (PhD student at New Mexico Tech)

Joseph A. Guidry (Astronomy and physics undergrad at the University of Texas Austin)

Charles Kuahine, III

Gabrielle Suissa (Research Scientist at GSFC)

Tiffany Pa

Laura Duqette

Divya M. Persaud (PhD student, Space & Climate Physics, University College London)

Charlotte Minsky (Undergraduate Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences major, Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Nicole Nir (Masters Student in Critical Ethnic Studies at DePaul University, Space Studies Program Participant at the International Space University)

Alessondra Springmann (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Beth Johnson (Master’s student at San Jose State University, SETI Institute)

Nora Shipp (PhD student at University of Chicago)

Goni Halevi (PhD student at Princeton University)

Kaila Nathaniel (MSc student at the University of Bonn, Native Hawaiian)

Allison Erena (Undergrad from Smith College)

Jessica Birky (PhD student at University of Washington, NSF graduate fellow)

Harsh Kumar (PhD student at IIT Bombay)

Franco Vazzav (Physics and Astronomy Department, University of Bologna, Italy)

Professor Anna Watts (University of Amsterdam)

Sarah Jane Schmidt (Postdoctoral Fellow at Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics- Potsdam (AIP))

Tana Joseph (Postdoc at University of Manchester)

Shannon Denning

Melina Thévenot (astronomy (community science) volunteer located in Germany)

Tristan M. Wolfe (PhD student, U. of Denver)

Naomi Robertson (PhD student at University of Oxford)

Dr. Ashley Spindler (Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Hertfordshire)

Kyla Smith (BA Asian American Studies student at Scripps College, Pomona College Dept of Physics and Astronomy)

Rachel Frisbie (PhD student at Michigan State University)

Julie Rathbun (Planetary Science Institute)

David Kipping (Professor at Columbia University)

Arthur Loureiro (Post-doc at University College London)

Jonathan Brande (Research Asst., University of Maryland/NASA GSFC)

Aleezah (Post-bacc at the University of Washington)

Jacqueline Monkiewicz (Instructor, Arizona State University)

Michael Tremmel (Postdoctoral fellow at Yale University)

Mallory Molina (Postdoctoral fellow at Montana State)

Elizabeth Teng (Undergraduate at Haverford College)

Hapaki Nakamura

Steven Finkelstein (Faculty at UT Austin)

Elena González Egea (PhD student at University of Hertfordshire)

Olivia Chilcote (Assistant Professor at San Diego State University)

Dr. Emil Rivera-Thorsen (Postdoctoral researcher at Stockholm University, Sweden)

Rachael L. Beaton (Hubble Fellow, Carnegie-Princeton Fellow at Princeton University)

Jorge Manes Rubio (Artist in Residence at the European Space Agency)

Brian Nord (Associate Scientist at Fermilab, University of Chicago, KICP)

Sarah Gossan (Postdoctoral fellow at Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics (CITA))

Federica Bianco (Assistant Professor at University of Delaware, Visiting Faculty at New York University)

Joey Neilsen (Assistant Professor of Physics at Villanova University)

Sarah Tuttle (Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, Seattle)

Osase Omoruyi (BS in Astrophysics from Yale University)

Ian Schanning (Astronomy instructor at Queensborough Community College)

Brandon Boring (Undergraduate student at University of Tennessee Knoxville)

Elizabeth Gutiérrez (Astronomy undergraduate at The University of Texas at Austin)

Jake D. Turner (Postdoctoral Researcher at Cornell University)

Stephanie Bernard (PhD student, The University of Melbourne, ASTRO-3D)

Christopher Agostino (PhD student at Indiana University)

Grant Tremblay (Astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Andrés Alejandro Plazas Malagón (Associate Research Scholar at Princeton University)

Cathleen Fry (Postdoc at LANL)

Sabine Stanley (Professor at Johns Hopkins University)

Barbara Cohen (Scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center)

Jesse Livezey (Postdoc as Lawrence Berkeley National Lab)

Erica Smith (Postdoctoral Fellow, Physics Dept., Indiana University)

Roger Stabbins (Post-Doc at The Natural History Museum, London)

Meredith Durbin (PhD student at University of Washington)

Dimitri R. Dounas-Frazer (Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Western Washington University)

Katie Walsh (Undergraduate student at Lesley University)

Erik Shirokoff (Asst. Professor, U. Chicago Astronomy Dept.)

Evan Mayer (University of Chicago Physics, AB ‘17, Amateur astronomer)

Benjamin Pope (NYU, NASA Sagan Fellow)

Melissa Morris (PhD student at University of Wisconsin-Madison)

David Stansby

Grace Olivier (PhD student at The Ohio State University)

Karen Masters (Associate Professor at Haverford College)

Edna Olvera (Astrophysics/education majors at Swarthmore College, Research assistant, Swarthmore College, University of Pennsylvania)

Claire Dickey (PhD student at Yale University)

Miguel Rebollar (PhD student at University of Houston)

Luca Beale (PhD student at the University of Virginia, National Radio Astronomy Observatory)

Brenna Robertson (Undergrad at UConn)

Robert Fisher (Associate Professor at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth)

Ivan Ramirez (Professor at Tacoma Community College)

David DeColibus (PhD student at New Mexico State University, Apache Point Observatory)

Arash Mirhosseini (PhD student at University of British Columbia)

Tia Martineau (PhD student at the University of New Hampshire)

Naylynn Tañón Reyes (Undergraduate student at San Diego Mesa College)

Dr. Nicole Cabrera Salazar (CEO, Movement Consulting)

Noah Wolfe (BS Physics and Math student at North Carolina State University)

John Noonan (PhD Student at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona)

Bridget Falck (Research Scientist at Johns Hopkins University)

Christine O’Donnell (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Peter Yoachim (University of Washington, LSST)

Russell Deitrick (Postdoc at University of Bern)

Megan Thompson (Undergraduate Astronomy and Physics student at the University of Texas at Austin)

Olivia Howard (Undergraduate student at the University of Texas at Austin)

Kay Kirkpatrick (University of Illinois, Math & Physics)

Claire Murray (Postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University)

Natalie Nicole Sanchez (PhD student at the University of Washington, Seattle)

Rian Robison (Undergrad at University of Texas at Austin)

John Johnson (Harvard)

Christopher Morrison (University of Washington, LSST)

Christopher Hirata (The Ohio State University)

Kaitlin Rasmussen (PhD student at University of Notre Dame, Joint Institute of Nuclear Astrophysics and Center for Evolution of the Elements (JINA-CEE))

Mason NG (PhD student at MIT)

Adrian Crawford (Undergrad at the University of Texas at Austin)

Dana Koeppe (PhD student at Michigan State University)

Allison Kirkpatrick (Assistant professor at University of Kansas)

Mariarosa Marinelli (Undergrad at Virginia Commonwealth University)

Ilyse Clark (Undergrad at The University of Texas at Austin)

Heather Pantell (PhD student at University of Rochester)

Deanna Arsala (PhD student at University of Illinois at Chicago)

Dawn Rilveria

Stephanie Hamilton (Recent PhD graduate from the University of Michigan, NSF graduate fellow)

Dr Vicky Scowcroft (Lecturer, University of Bath, UK)

Kristen Garofali (Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Arkansas)

Joachim Moeyens (PhD student at the University of Washington)

Alexander Criswell (PhD student at the University of Minnesota)

Mike Alexandersen (Postdoc at Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics)

Debby Tran (PhD Student at University of Washington)

Fiona Panther (Postdoctoral researcher, UNSW Canberra)

Russell Van Linge (Carnegie DTM)

Aislynn Wallach (PhD student at Boston University, University of Washington – Seattle)

Clara Brasseur

Melissa L. Graham (University of Washington)

Lissie Connors

Locke Patton (PhD student at Harvard University)

Paul Bergeron (Postdoc at Michigan State University)

Guadalupe Tovar (PhD student at the University of Washington, NSF Graduate Fellow)

Sam McDermott (Schramm postdoctoral fellow at Fermilab)

Imad Pasha (PhD student at Yale, NSF Graduate Fellow)

Katherine Rainey (PhD student at the University of Colorado Boulder)

Xandria Quichocho (Undergraduate at Texas State University, Native Chamorro woman, Black Woman, equity researcher)

Virginia Price (PhD Student at Drexel University)

Oliver J. Hall (PhD student at University of Birmingham)

Daniel Grin (Assistant Professor (Physics) Haverford College)

Dalal El Youssoufi (PhD candidate at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP))

Adham El-Batal (PhD Student at Boston University)

Anna S. Ross (Undergraduate student at Northern Arizona University)

Deryl Long (Astronomy Undergrad at the University of Michigan)

Anna S. Ross (Undergraduate student at Northern Arizona University)

Katelyn Breivik (Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics)

Joshua Lothringer (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Ilana Bromberg (Undergraduate at Stony Brook University)

Summer Ash (Senior STEAM Education Specialist, NRAO)

Brianna Lacy (PhD student at Princeton University)

Teal, D.J. (PhD student at University of Maryland)

Sarah Graber (Undergraduate at Columbia University)

Tyler Gordon (PhD student at University of Washington)

Andreia Carrillo (PhD student at UT Austin)

Jane Glanzer (PhD student at Louisiana State University)

Michelle Bannister (Postdoc at Queen’s University Belfast)

Fernanda Nogueira (Undergrad student at Universidade de São Paulo)

Leo Y. Alcorn (York Science Fellow, York University)

Louis Abramson (Postdoctoral Fellow at Carnegie Observatories, Princeton University)

Laurin Gray (Astronomy & Physics undergraduate at University of Arizona)

Michael Zingale (Stony Brook University)

Kristin M. Block (University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory)

Marvin Q. Jones, Jr. (PhD student, Indiana University)

Thaddeus Komacek (Postdoc at University of Chicago)

Brittany Lohman (Undergraduate student at Texas State)

Rabia Husain (Undergrad at UT Austin)

Tharindu Jayasinghe (PhD student at The Ohio State University)

Ashley L. Walker (Senior at Chicago State University)

KeShawn Ivory (incoming physics Master’s student at Fisk University)

Erin Maier (PhD student at University of Arizona)

David Setton (PhD student at the University of Pittsburgh)

Eve V. North (PhD student at Cardiff University)

David Ball (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Katrina Litke (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Monica Vidaurri (Master’s Student at George Mason University, NASA GSFC)

Grace Telford (PhD student at University of Washington, NSF graduate fellow)

Michael Daniel (Undergraduate at Whitman College)

Zoë Haggard (Undergrad at Pomona College)

Alexa Anderson (Undergraduate Student at Yale University, Astrophysics Major)

Cecilia Siqueiros (Undergrad student at MIT)

Erin Boettcher (Postdoc at University of Chicago)

Daniel D. Kelson (Carnegie Observatories)

Charity Woodrum (PhD student at the University of Arizona and NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Dr. Julie N. Skinner

R. Andrew Sevrinsky (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Shireen Gonzaga (Technical editor, STScI)

Russell Owen (LSST and University of Washington)

José Sánchez-Gallego (Acting Assistant Professor at University of Washington)

Brian Zamarripa Roman (Physics PhD student at University of Central Florida)

Rodolfo Garcia (PhD student at University of Washington, Seattle)

Rachel Paterno-Mahler (Visiting Assistant Professor, Keck Science Center)

Sarah Kendrew (Instrument Scientist)

Zoya Vallari (Postdoc at Caltech)

Gerardo Guzman (Physics Undergraduate at The University of Texas at Austin)

Isabel J. Rodriguez (Graduate student at Oregon State University, Oregon NASA Space Grant)

Matthew Turk (University of Illinois)

Weixiang Yu (PhD student at Drexel University)

Valentina Peirano (PhD student Rijksuniversiteit Groningen)

Nathalia De Souza (Undergraduate student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo)

Katie Rink (Undergraduate at University of British Columbia)

Derek Fox (Penn State University)

Kate Rowlands (Johns Hopkins University)

Maitland Bowen (Undergraduate student at University of Michigan)

Erini Lambrides (PhD student at Johns Hopkins University)

Mahlet Shiferaw (Undergraduate at Harvard University, Joint Concentration in Astrophysics & Physics)

R. E. Hviding (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Trevor Dorn-Wallenstein (PhD Student at University of Washington)

Paola Montoya (Astrophysicist and MSc Student at Aberystwyth University)

Phoebe McClincy (Undergraduate student at Penn State University, Penn State Millennium Scholar)

Stephen A. Daire (MS Geographic Information Science and Technology University of Southern California, Instructor of Planetary Science and Technology Analog Research International Institute of Astronautical Studies)

Jacob Hamer (PhD student at Johns Hopkins University)

Cynthia Tarr (Employee at Adler Planetarium)

Peter Frinchaboy (Associate Professor, Texas Christian University)

Breanna Binder (Assistant professor at Cal Poly Pomona)

Duncan Watts (Research Assistant at Johns Hopkins University)

Kevin Hainline (Senior Research Associate at Steward Observatory)

Meredith Rawls (University of Washington, LSST)

Jennifer Connelly (Professor at RIT)

Ikaika Ramones (PhD student at New York University, Harvard University)

Harshil Kamdar (PhD Student at Harvard University)

Madison Smith (PhD student at Indiana University)

Meredith Hughes (Associate Professor at Wesleyan University)

Dr. Rachael Alexandroff (NSERC postdoctoral fellow at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics)

Nikki Rider (incoming PhD student at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill)

Brian Frank (Associate Professor at Middle Tennessee State University)

Jacob Lustig-Yaeger (PhD candidate at the University of Washington)

David Fleming (PhD student at the University of Washington)

Lehman Garrison (Postdoctoral researcher at Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Molly McDonough (B.S. Physics Student at Suffolk University)

Laura Watkins (Fellow at UVienna and ESO Garching)

Cody Dirks (Ph.D., Physics & Astronomy, Northwestern University, 2019)

Néstor Espinoza (Postdoc at MPIA, Bernoulli & IAU-Gruber Fellow)

Jeff Carlin (Research Associate at LSST)

Johnny Ho (PhD student at the University of Chicago, Enrico Fermi Institute)

Abigail Gonzalez (Undergrad student at Pomona College)

Melia Bonomo (PhD student at Rice University)

Brianna Thomas (PhD student at the University of Washington)

Taylor Stevenson (PhD student at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill)

Johanna Teske (Hubble Postdoctoral Fellow, Carnegie Observatories)

Yanhan Wang (rising junior at Colgate University)

Rita Tojeiro (Reader at the University of St. Andrews)

Julieta Gruszko (Papparlardo Fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Emily Rauscher (Assistant professor at the University of Michigan)

Amanda Moffett (Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University)

Abigail Lee (PhD student at University of Chicago)

Rushi Shah (Undergraduate research assistant at University of Texas at Austin)

Hannah Bish (PhD student at University of Washington)

Ramon Barthelemy (Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Utah)

Gautham Narayan (Lasker Fellow, STScI)

Gouraf Khullar (PhD Candidate, Kavli Institute of Cosmological Physics, University of Chicago, Dept. of Astronomy & Astrophysics)

Manisha Shrestha (Postdoc at Liverpool John Moores University)

Sophia Sánchz-Maes (PhD student at Harvard, BS Astrophysics Yale)

John Lewis (PhD student, rising G7, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics; bachelors UCLA)

Lynn Buchele (Masters student at Wichita State University)

Allison Hughes (PhD student at University of Arizona

Matthew Young, PhD (University of New Hampshire)

Carissa Avina-Beltran (Junior at SFSU, Santa Monica College)

Mehmet Alpaslan (Postdoctoral researcher at New York University)

Dr. Lou Nigra (Unaffiliated; retired)

Yigit Ozcelik (Undergraduate student at University of Toronto)

Ellen M. Price (PhD student at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Cyril Creque-Sarbinowski (PhD student at JHU, NSF graduate fellow)

Benjamin Rackham (Postdoc at University of Arizona)

Trustin Henderson (Astrophysics undergraduate at Yale University)

Alice Burington (Undergraduate student at The University of Texas at Austin)

Kathryne J Daniel (Assistant Professor at Bryn Mawr College)

Charlotte Olsen (PhD student at Rutgers University)

Pedro Russo (Assistant Professor Astronomy & Society at Leiden University, the Netherlands; IAstro, Portugal)

Sam Alterman (BA, Physics, Williams College ‘18)

Mori OCo

David Fusilier (Bachelor of Science Physics and Astronomy at Wichita State University)

Brittany Davis (Assistant Professor at Allegheny College)

Jaclyn Baughman (B.S. Physics Student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Julian Panehal (Cornell University & University of Hawaii Hilo Alumni)

Daniela Huppenkothen (University of Washington)

Christian Eistrup (Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Virginia)

Aleks Scholz (Observatory Director at University of St. Andrews, UK)

Michelle Nichols-Yehling (Director of Public Observing at Adler Planetarium0

Ray Sharma (PhD candidate at Rutgers University)

Adam Trotter (UNC-Chapel Hill)

Kaley Brauer (G2 at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, DOE Fellow)

David Wilson (Postdoc at UT Austin)

Anna Wright (PhD student at Rutgers University)

Alex Urban (Louisiana State University, LIGO Laboratory)

Larry R. Nittler (Staff Scientist at Carnegie DTM)

Alice Olmstead (Assistant Professor at Texas State University)

James Juno (PhD student at University of Maryland, Princeton Plasma Physics Lab)

Kirsten Hall (PhD student at Johns Hopkins University)

Kyle Dettman (PhD student at Rutgers University)

Brianne Gutmann (Postdoc at Texas State University)

Moiya McTier (PhD student at Columbia, NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Kathryn Devine (The College of Idaho)

Tyler Metivier (Undergrad at University of Connecticut)

Kaitlyn Shin (PhD student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Amelia Henkel (Recent Graduate, University of Connecticut)

Clare Staib-Kaufman (Undergraduate research assistant at Yale University)

Anthony Young (PhD student at Rutgers University)

Sunny Rhoades (Undergrad at Pomona College)

Marco Daniel Machado (Astronomy Educator at the American Museum of Natural History, Adjunct Lecturer at The New School & Physical Science Teacher at Midwood High School)

Ian Shuker (Financial Analyst at Universal, University of Florida)

Rydia Hayes-Huer (Undergraduate at Bridgewater State University)

Cannon Vogel (B.S. Physics Student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Joseph V. DeMartini (PhD student at University of Maryland)

Adina Feinstein (PhD student at University of Chicago)

Daniel Giles (PhD student at Illinois Institute of Technology, Adler Planetarium)

Dr. Angelle Tanner (Associate Professor, Mississippi State University)

Elizabeth Pérez (PhD student at Harvard, National Science Foundation Graduate Research FEllow

Oliver Price (PhD student at Mullard Space Science Laboratory, University College London)

Sofia Sheikh (PhD candidate at Penn State University)

Philip Rosenfield

Zach Berta-Thompson (Assistant Professor at University of Colorado Boulder)

Katherine Lutz (Astrophysics undergraduate at Yale University)

Bryan Terrazas (University of Michigan, Harvard University)

Kevin N. Ortiz Ceballos (Undergraduate at University of Puerto Rico, Researcher at Planetary Habitability Laboratory)

Matthew Wilde (PhD student at University of Washington)

Zachary Pace (PhD student at University of Wisconsin – Madison)

Stephanie Douglas (NSF fellow at CfA)

Marion Cromb (PhD student at University of Glasgow)

Misty Bentz (Associate Professor at Georgia State University)

Kelly Lepo (Academic Associate at McGill University)

Ry Walker (BS student at Yale University)

Jessica Edwards (University of Alberta (Alumna))

Lynda Williams (Professor of Physics, Santa Rosa Junior College; space4peace.org)

Jeremy Christian Kili’ohu Pelletier (MS Geography, Central Connecticut State University, The Northeast Organic Farming Association)

Dr. Audra K Hernandez (Assistant Scientist, University of Wisconsin – Madison)

Pranav Premnath (Undergraduate student at The University of Texas at Austin)

Henry Zovaro (PhD student at the Australian National University)

Keduse Worku (Undergraduate astronomer at Yale University)

Angus Beane (Graduate student at Harvard University)

Jacob Pilawa (Student at Colgate University)

Dr. Elaina Hyde (Adjunct Fellow at Western Sydney University)

Patrick Vallely (PhD student at Ohio State University, NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Judy Twedt (PhD student at the University of Washington)

Duncan Christie (Incoming postdoc at the University of Exeter)

Julia Gross (PhD student at Columbia University)

H Perry Hatchfield (PhD student at University of Connecticut)

JJ Eldridge (Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand)

Alex McGrath (researcher in History of Science, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian)

Maria Steinrueck (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Leah Fulmer (PhD student at the University of Washington)

Brooke Simmons (Lecturer in Astrophysics, Lancaster University, UK)

Leila Gabascova (PhD student at University of Grenoble Alpes)

Gloria Fonseca Alvarez (PhD student at University of Connecticut)

Junellie Gonzalez Quiles (Research Asisstsant at SURA/NASA GSFC)

Joshua Masagatani

Andrea Guzman Mesa (PhD student at University of Bern)

Paulette Blanchard (PhD Candidate at Unviersity of Kansas; UCAR Diversity & Inclusion Fellow – Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma)

Charlotte Wood (PhD student, University of Notre Dame)

Nicolas Boardman (Postdoc at University of Utah, Department of Physics and Astronomy)

Rosie Alegado (Associate Professor, Oceanography & Sea Grant, University of Hawaii Mānoa)

Samuel Saribay Jr

Liz Skedd

Manodeep Sinha (CAS, Swinburne University of Technology)

Agustina Quesada (Engineer at Johns Hopkins University)

Alyosha Goldstein (Professor of American Studies, University of New Mexico)

Zhanpei Fang (BS Physics, MS candidate in Applied Physics at Stanford University)

Fernando Barceló (Undergraduate, Pomona College; Intern, Carnegie Observatories)

Donna Brillheart

Samuel Kai Lemmen

Jessy Kate Schingler

Jennifer L. Hoffman (Associate Professor of Physics & Astronomy, University of Denver)

Marianne Page Potvin (Engineering student at UQO)

Stevanus Kristiano Nugroho (Queen’s University Belfast)

Tamara Khalaf (Undergraduate Astronomy student at the University of Waterloo)

Dr. Carl Rodriguez (Pappalardo Fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Arjun Kumar (Student at Stanford University)

Kevin Longe

Jaime Francis Keaka Ulukou (The Hawaiian People; Hawaii)

Jeremy Young (PhD student at University of Maryland)

Peter Senchyna (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Luc Riesbeck (M.A. Candidate. Space Policy Institute at George Washington University)

Desiree Koanui (Film/TV Production Coordinator, WeAreMaunaKea)

Benjamin Sharkey (PhD student, University of Arizona)

Leanne Day (Incoming Assistant Professor at University of Hawai’i at Hilo)

Teddy Kareta (PhD student at the University of Arizona)

Joshua Reding (PhD student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)

Hayley Beltz (Astronomy PhD student at University of Michigan)

Hank Corbett (PhD candidate at University of North Carolina at Chapel Nill and NSF Graduate Fellow)

Kate Storey-Fisher (PhD student at New York University)

Christiana McDonald-Spicer (Biology PhD student at ANU)

Milena Crnogorcevic (PhD student at University of Maryland)

Yasaman Homayouni (PhD student at University of Connecticut)

Imap Inhead (University of Hawaii)

Lauren Peters (Independent Indigenous Historian)

Dennis Foren (PhD student at Michigan State University, Visiting graduate student at UC San Diego)

Steven Margheim (Gemini Observatory)

Josh Simon (Carnegie Observatories)

Arthur D Harris Jr MD

Jana Grcevich (Outreach Coordinator at Columbia University, Adjunct at the American Museum of Natural History, Cooper Union)

Lea Hagen (Postdoc at STScI)

Rebecca Ljungren (Astronomy Education Program Coordinator, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum)

Adriana Romero-Olivares (Postdoc at University of New Hampshire)

Erika Nesvold (Co-founder, JustSpace Alliance)

Antonio J. Porras Valverde (PhD student at Vanderbilt University)

Douglas Long (STScI)

Anson Keoni Onishi

Zach Meissel (Ohio University)

Catie Ball (Graduate student at Cornell University)

Emily Lubar (Currently research staff at Penn State, starting as PhD student at UT Austin next month)

Kaia Smith (Undergraduate physics major, Scripps College)

Qiana Hunt (PhD student at the University of Michigan)

Evan Sneed (Senior Undergraduate Student at Penn State)

Catherine Grant (Research Scientist at MIT)

Aidan Iftikhar

teisha moe

Olivia Cooper (Undergrad at Smith College)

Germán Chaparro (Staff researcher at Universidad ECCI)

Suna Zekioglu (PhD student at Northwestern University)

Kevin R. Covey (Assoc. Prof in Dept. of Physics and Astronomy, Western Washington Univ.)

Sachie Yorck

Imre Diculous (University of Chicago)

David Charbonneau (Professor, Harvard University)

Zoe de Beurs (Undergraduate at University of Texas at Austin)

Noel Richardson (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Claire Kopenhafer (PhD student at Michigan State University)

Sinclaire Manning (PhD student at UT Austin)

Jensen Lawrence (B.Sc student at the University of Waterloo)

Skye Chen (Undergraduate student at University of Waterloo)

Jonathan Jackson (PhD student at Penn State)

Amy L Dunn (BA UH Hilo Marine & Natural Science)

Jacob Apo

David Liao

Coralene Naki-Souza

Wendo Barajas Avilez (Neuroscience student at Lafayette College; The Academy Group, the Collegiate Scholars Program)

Kahea Payao

Angela Speck (Professor at UTSA, University of Missouri)

Troy Maloney (B.S., Astronomy, Humboldt State University, 2017)

Thomas Holden Dingus (Master’s Student, East Tennessee State University)

Joseph Barranco (Professor, San Francisco State University)

Anya Nugent (PhD Student at Northwestern University)

Joaquín García de la Cruz (PhD student at Liverpool John Moores University)

Amanda Bauer

Michael Hammer (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Emrys Halbertsma (BSc Math Physics student at University of Waterloo)

Katie Z (High school student in Toronto)

Ethan Li (PhD student at Stanford University)

Brianna Ilancheran

Sabrina Schauss

Julia S. (PhD student at Uni Geneva)

Mia Sauda Bovill (Assistant Professor, Texas Christian University)

Mordecai-Mark Mac Low (Curator & Professor at the American Museum of Natural History)

Remy Fung

Dierl (Maui Islanders)

Patryk Pjanka (PhD student at Princeton University)

Krystal Wong

Wendy Williams (Postdoc at Leiden Observatory, The Netherlands)

Tricia Sullivan (PhD student at Astrophysics Research Institute (Liverpool))

Deanna C. Hooper (PhD student at RWTH Aachen University)

Lia Corrales (University of Michigan, LSA Collegiate Fellow)

Keolamaikalani Ahina

David L. Clements (Faculty at Imperial College London)

John Weaver (PhD student at the Cosmic Dawn Center, University of Copenhagen)

Ilsa Cooke (Postdoctoral researcher at Université de Rennes 1)

Dr. Harriet Brown (Science and Technology Facilities Council)

Clarice Kim

Peter Laursenn (Postdoc at University of Oslo; Cosmic Dawn Center, University of Copenhagen)

Andrea Zonca (Staff Scientist at University of California, San Diego)

Joshua Tan (Assistant Prof. At City University of New York; Research Affiliate at American Museum of Natural History)

Shruti Badole (PhD student at University of Manchester)

Hamish Hay (PhD student at the University of Arizona)

Hichem (Student at University of Waterloo)

Stephen Heraldo

Peter Malonis (PhD candidate at University of Chicago)

Petra Duff (Undergraduate student at the University of Waterloo)

leanne lukela (i am kanaka)

Jessica Thorne (Graduate student at International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, University of Western Australia)

Jordan Dancyger

Silvia Martínez-Núñez (PostDoc at Physics Institute of Cantabria (IFCA), Spain)

Urmila Chadayammuri (PhD student at Yale University)

James Brokaw (Undergraduate Illinois State University, Counselor Adler Planetarium)

Brianna Bukowski (High school student at Naperville Central High School, Adler Planetarium)

Elisabeth Mills (Assistant Professor, University of Kansas)

Alex Wise (PhD student at University of Delaware)

Meagan Lang (Research scientist at UIUC)

Dominic Bordelon (Librarian at European Southern Observatory)

Lauren Chambers (Analyst at STScI)

Erik Monson (PhD student at the University of Arkansas)

Warren M. Porter (W. Porter Technical LLC, Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, American Association of Physicsts in Medicine)

Margaret Lee (Student at University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Intern at Statewide Organizing for Community Empowerment (SOCM); DSA member)

Kate Napier (PhD student at the University of Michigan)

Roy Kilgard (Associate Professor of the Practice, Wesleyan University)

Zachary Weaver (PhD student at Boston University)

Spencer Scott (PhD student at the University of Arizona)

Timothy Van REeth (Postdoctoral researcher at KU Leuven (Belgium))

John C. Martin (Associate Professor of Astronomy-Physics, University of Illinois Springfield)

Andrew Szentgyorgyi (Associate Director, CfA)

Gabriella Gonzalez (Undergrad at UT Austin)

Brianna Hull BSc, BA (Astro/Optics Research Masters student at NUI Galway)

Michael Ross (PhD candidate at University of Washington; LIGO Scientific Collaboration)

Benjamin K Tippett (Instructor, College of the Rockies)

Emily Kuhn (PhD student at Yale University)

Tomas Ahumada (PhD student at University of Maryland)

Samantha Hoffman (STScI)

Luna Zagorac (PhD student at Yale University)

Pamela Hanratty (Indiana University Bloomington)

Allyssa Riley (STScI)

Genevieve Schroeder (PhD student at Northwestern University)

Rafael Palomino (Institute for Scientist and Engineer Educators)

Michael Bueno (PhD student at Northwestern University, Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics)

Mary Lou Finley (Co-Chair of the San Diego County Central Committee of the Peace and Freedom Party of California)

Norma-Jean chock (Kanaka Maoli)

Emily Garhart (MS, Arizona State University; NSF Graduate Research Fellow)

Sanah Bhimani (PhD student at Yale University)

George Iskander (Undergraduate student at Yale University)

Nick Krefting (MS, Astrophysics from Tufts University)

Kat Milligan-Myhre (Assistant Professor, University of alaska Anchorage)

Paul Regensburger (PhD student at University of Oregon)

Allison Lattin

Jillian Scudder (Assistant Professor at Oberlim College)

Robert Adams (Pacific peoples)

Selma Kettwich (University of Puget Sound)

Levi Schult (Undergraduate Astrophysics major at the University of Virginia)

Donald Kettwich, MD (MD, grad of University of Chicago)

Jason Poh (PhD student, University of Chicago)

Anna Nalani Ezzy (Undergraduate at New York University)

Mark Cook

Jordon Markovich

Adric Riedel (STScI)

Matthew Maclay (Research & Instrument Analyst at Space Telescope Science Institute)

Robert Bickley (Recent graduate, University of Connecticuit)

Matthew Wahl (Night operator)

Karen Holmberg (Visiting Asst Professor of Environmental Science at New York University)

Sarah Parker (PhD student at University of Missouri)

Zafar Rustamkulov (Incoming PhD student at Johns Hopkins)

Sarah Ballard (Assistant Professor of Astronomy, University of Florida)

Maile Harris (Undergraduate at Yale University)

Sabrina Tecklenburg (PhD student at Stanford University)

Marissa Yonamine

Matthew S. Tiscareno (Senior Research Scientist at the SETI institute)

Cynthia M. Fadem (Associate Professor of Geology at Earlham College)

K Allen F (Master’s Student at NYU; Brown University)

Noah Weaverdyck (PhD student at University of Michigan)

Liza Hafner (Undergraduate in Earth Systems at Stanford University)

Zoe Faes (Undergraduate student at the University of Manchester)

Jhett Bordwell (PhD student at University of Colorado Boulder)

Alexander Watkins-Goodman (Undergraduate student at Columbia University)

Justin Brienza (Assistant Professor at Wilfrid Laurier University)

Jennifer Sobeck (University of Washington, Senior Research Scientist)

Leslie Heam (Retired; Member Institute of Physics (UK))

Prof. Robert G. Roosen, PhD (Owner/Director Rainbow Observatory; IAU Life Member)

Nicole Arulanantham (PhD student at University of Colorado Boulder)

Alex Reda (PhD student at Yale)

Nuria Casasayas-Barris (PhD student)

Miles Currie (PhD student at University of Washington)

Debra Fischer (Professor of Astronomy, Yale University)

Shirin Zaidi (Student at Penn State University)

Daniel Heimsoth (Astrophysics Undergraduate at Yale University; Harvard-Smithsonian CfA)

Tonima Tasnim Ananna (Yale University)

Nathaniel Kerman (Student at Yale University; University of Chile, Santiago)

Uddipan Banik (PhD student at Yale University)

Héctor G. Arce (Associate Professor at Yale University)

David Zegeye (PhD student at the University of Chicago)

Stephanie Spear (B.S. in Astrophysics from Yale University)

James Haney (Eastern Band Cherokee Native)

TatianaS (WHNP)

Alyssa Cassity (Undergraduate student at Smith College, Summer Research FEllow at Yale University Astronomy)

Iva Fatbut (University of Arizona (student))

Janosz Dewberry (PhD student at the University of Cambridge)

Puanani Rogers (Ho`okips Network- Kauai; Kia`i o Mauna a Wakea)

Carl Fields (PhD student at Michigan State University)

Kaustav Mitra (PhD student at Yale University)

Sabrina Outmani (PhD student at University of Warwick, Department of Physics)

Morgan Saidel (Undergraduate physics major at the University of New Hampshire)

Ryan Cutter (PhD student [University of Warwick])

Moshe Gai (University of Connecticut)

Tracy Hodge (Berea College; American Astronomical Society, Astronomical Society of the Pacific)

Matthew Green (Postdoc at University of Warwick)

Jake Clark (PhD Candidate at the University of Southern Queensland)

Lamiya Mowla (PhD student at Yale University)

Nathanial Hendler (PhD student at University of Arizona)

Mary Chessey (Postdoc at University of Maryland College Park)

Antígona Segura (Researcher at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México)

Massimo Marengo (Professor, Iowa State University )

Alexander Peterson, MSc.

Peter Gmelch (Masters candidate at NYU)

Rebecca Levy (PhD candidate at the University of Maryland)

Kimberly Robins (Undergraduate student at Johns Hopkins University)

Johnny Dorigo Jones (Astronomy Undergraduate at University of Michigan)

Joanne Dawson (Senior Lecturer at Macquarie University)

Emmett Collins

Luca Zappacosta (Italian National Institute for Astrophysics – Astrononomical Observatory of Rome)

Naim Goksel Karacayli (PhD student at Yale University)

Te Whewheia (Kaitiaki @ Tuhoe Nation)

Rob Cockcroft (Assistant Professor, Western University)

Marshall C. Johnson (Columbus Prize Postdoctoral Fellow at the Ohio State University)

Gabriel Mininberg (Undergraduate astronomy student (Yale University))

Jessica Ennis (Physics Instructor at Augsburg University)

Louise Edwards (Asst. Prof at Cal Poly, SLO)

Ruth Hill (Undergraduate at University College London)

Victor Papyshev (Undergraduate research student at the University of Louisville)

Joanna Young (BSc Astronomy University of British Columbia; PhD candidate Geophysics University of Alaska Fairbanks)

Miranda Mosley (Undergraduate Researcher, Bachelor’s of Arts in Social Welfare, UC Berkeley)

Joseph Chamberlain (Undergraduate at University of Arizona)

Danielle D’Angelo (University of Arizona)

Erica Hammerstein (PhD student at University of Maryland)