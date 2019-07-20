DAY 6: TMT-Protestor Standoff

The Joint Information Center is provided an update on the situation on Mauna Kea at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Law enforcement is continuing to plan for safe passage of construction equipment. They are reminding everyone to exercise extreme caution due to the large number of pedestrians and vehicles in the area.

There were about 1,400 people in the area and around the intersection of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly known as Saddle Road) and Mauna Kea Access Road.

At 1:40 p.m., Hawaiʻi Island Police responded to a call of a disorderly male creating a disturbance at Puʻu Huluhulu. Derek Higa, 60, of Waimea was arrested without incident.

Hawaiʻi Island Police Department says vehicles parked on the pavement were moved after an advisory was sent out. The department appreciates the compliance, because this is a safety issue. The HPD will continue to monitor the area.

Law enforcement continues to engage in peaceful dialogue with protest leaders.

The 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, a reserve Army unit, has arrived in Hawaii County for training. They are not in any way affiliated with the Hawai‘i National Guard, or the Thirty Meter Telescope project.

Access to Mauna Kea remains closed for safety reasons.

The emergency proclamation remains in place. It provides law enforcement increased flexibility and authority to close more areas and restrict access on Mauna Kea to ensure public safety.