BGCBI Youth of the Year Earns Scholarship

Shelsi Candaroma, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island’s (BGCBI) 2019 Youth of the Year, received a $500 scholarship from Altres Hilo Branch Manager, Kapaelani Comstock.

Candaroma plans to put that $500 toward her education at University of Hawaiʻi Hilo College of Business and Economics where she will major in business administration this upcoming semester.

Hawai‘i state government research shows Hawaiʻi Island youth are experiencing difficulties in school, according to a BGCBI press release.

At 63.4%, Hawaiʻi County has the lowest rate of high school students receiving A’s and B’s in the state. At 7.4%, the county is home to the highest rate of students receiving D’s and F’s, the release continued.

“Daily academic support is part of BGCBI’s core programming,” said Chad Cabral, BGCBI chief executive officer. “With the generous, steadfast support from community-minded organizations such as Altres, Hawaiʻi Island youth like Shelsi have the opportunity to succeed in education and in life. Altres has sponsored the Youth of the Year Scholarship for (six) consecutive years.”

“BGCBI’s Youth of the Year Celebration is an annual event during which a youth member is honored for her academic performance, service to the club, community and family, moral character, life goals, and poise and public speaking ability,” Cabral continued. “Shelsi’s success as a Youth of the Year winner, high school graduate and her acceptance into University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is an inspiration to Hawaiʻi Island youth and demonstrates that hard work and support of family and community can make all the difference in the lives of today’s youth.”