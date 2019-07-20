100 Religious Leaders Release Statement of Solidarity with Kanaka

The Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center and others created a statement in light of the recent Thirty Meter Telescope protests and arrests atop Mauna Kea—the 100 Religious Leaders Statement of Solidarity —and delivered it to Gov. David Ige on the morning of Friday, July 19, 2019.

The statement (see below) was also distributed to other State of Hawai‘i officials, and through the media to county officials and agencies, and the University of Hawai‘i.

It will also be transmitted through social media and religious news to local, national, and global social justice networks and news.

The group’s letter statement is the result of two days of discussions, organizing, mobilization and collaborations.

The statement of solidarity campaign began on July 17, the morning 33 kūpuna (elders) were arrested in an act of civil disobedience protecting Mauna Kea.

In the two days following the gatherings at Mauna Kea, gatherings have taken place on all of Hawai‘i’s islands, and from Alaska to Maine.

This statement of solidarity was “born to give prayers, voice, and support to Kanaka Maoli protecting Sacred Mauna Kea.”

The 100 Religious Leaders in Solidarity are individuals representing themselves, and the organizations listed are for affiliation purposes only. Some of these religious organizations are beginning to discuss and develop organizational statements and positions of their own, and educational resources, strategies and actions.

The 100 religious leaders in the statement include leadership in the Hawaii District of the United Methodist Church, and Resident Bishop of Los Angeles, leaders in the Association of Hawaiian Evangelical Churches, and the Hawaii Conference of the United Churches of Christ, The Episcopal Church of Hawaii, and the Indigenous Ministries Missioner, and members of the Indigenous Ministries of the Episcopal Church, and the Hawaii Pacific Islands and Asian American Ministries of the United Churches of Christ.

This campaign was coordinated by the Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center, but all the religious leaders support to the campaign, which they say is just beginning.

“This solidarity campaign will be committed to giving voice and support to Kanaka Maoli and Sacred Mauna Kea, until the day of justice, healing and harmony,” the group’s press release said.

This Solidarity Campaign will officially begin today in the public and media setting and continue to reach out to other religious leaders to promote support and solidarity with prayers and actions with the Kapu Aloha Protectors of Sacred Mauna Kea.

The work of justice, nonviolence and reconciliation is a work that all must do together, said Kahu Patterson. “All Religious Leaders and organizations are invited to sign on to the Statement of Solidarity, and to learn more about ways to be in support and solidarity.

Supporters are asked to contact Kahu Patterson (808) 330-3769 or via email at E.Kaleop@me.com.

THE STATEMENT

Religious Leaders Statement of Solidarity with Kanaka Maoli Protecting Sacred Mauna Kea

7.19.19

WE who live in the Hawaiian Islands and call them home are challenged today and in the future to care for them so that those of Hawaiian ancestry as well as those of us who have affection for this special place continue to serve and care for the land and her people with authenticity and integrity.

The current test that we face for both the preservation and future use of Mauna Kea is but the latest of many that force us to take sides. To many, the choices seem insurmountable which is why we who lead and stand with our communities of faith must stand tall (Ku Kanaka) and provide the light of insight that will bring about peace and resolution to the stalemate of interests that present themselves on today on the Sacred Mountain.

Mauna Kea is a sacred space. It is wao akua—place of the gods, it is the mountain of God. It is understood asthe genesis point of the Hawaiian people, where sky father Wakea met with earth mother Papahanaumoku.

The controversy surrounding the TMT telescope continues to highlight the struggle of native peoples to protect and preserve their sacred sites from desecration.

We the undersigned have a responsibility not to stay silent in the face of injustice. We are not against science or scientific research. But it should be done in an appropriate location.

Building one more gigantic telescope on our sacred mountain might harm the natural environment, and the spiritual integrity. In light of recent arrest of kupuna, in the act of peaceful civil disobedience, the questionable telescope project is certainly harming the deep peace of our Hawaiian community!

Some may disagree, but we believe the mountain belongs to the Kanaka maoli. It is part of their homeland.

And they must have a say about what to do and what not to do on their sacred land! We offer our prayers in solidarity with all our kanaka maoli sisters and brothers who feel oppressed, bullied, and not listened to.

We pray for a deeper understanding of this very important issue. We pray for the people who insist to build in the midst of the loud outcry & the deep pain of our Kanaka maoli community. We pray for ourselves and all religious people and organizations to take action and join with others to right the wrongs.

We the undersigned religious leaders express ourselves in these words, speaking truth to power during these difficult days!

Religious Leaders in Solidarity

(Religious organizations listed after names only for affiliation)

UMC – United Methodist Church

UCC – United Churches of Christ

TECH – The Episcopal Church Hawaii

AHEC – Association of Hawaiian Evangelical Churches

PAAM – Pacific Islands and Asian American Ministries

1. Dr. Kahu Kaleo Patterson, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

2. Dr. Kahu Haaheo Guanson, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

3. Richard Salvador, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

4. Annette Mehana Keaoloha Unten, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

5. Kent Kaahanui, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

6. David Hagino, Native Hawaiian Church

7. Rev Dr. John Floberg, Standing Rock North Dakota TEC

8. Bishop Grant J. Hagiya, Resident Bishop of the Los Angeles area, United Methodist Church

9. Rev. Dr. Se Hee Han, Hawaii District, United Methodist Church

10.JoAnn Yoon Fukumoto, Justice and Compassion Chair, Hawaii District, and Trinity UMC

11.Francis Fukumoto, Trinity UMC

12.Kahu David K. Kaupu, Kahu Emeritus Bishop Memorial Chapel & Kaumakapili Church UCC

13.Rev. Arch Deacon Steve Costa, TECH

14.Rev. Dr. Bradley Hauff, Missioner, Indigenous Ministries, TEC

15.Ronald R. Braman, Chair, Province VIII Indigenous Ministries TEC

16.Reverend Canon Randolf V.N. Albano, TECH

17.Roth Puahala and Ohana and Kamaliʻi, Spiritual and Cultural Leader

18.Dr. Manuwai Peters, UCC

19.Leon Siu, Director, Christian Voice of Hawaii

20.Dr. Dawn Morais, Catholic and St. Elizabeth TECH

21.Kahu Debbie Wong Yuen, AHEC/UCC

22.Walter Wong Yuen, AHEC/UCC

23.Rev. David K. Popham

24.Kahu David Turner, Church of the Crossroads UCC

25.Dr. Kahu Doug Wooten, Kaumakapili Church AHEC/UCC

26.Kumu Coline Aiu, Halau Hula O Maiki and Ahahui Kaiulani

27.Reverend Canon Brian J. Grieves, TEC

28.Kahu Rennie Mau, Hawaii Pacific Islands and Asian American Ministries UCC

29.Maile Baird, Koolau Hui Ia Church, AHEC/UCC

30.Barbara Vlachos, President, Iolani Guild, TECH

31.Edward Akana, Alii Noeauloa, Lady of Peace Cathedral

32.Kahu Violet Makuakane, AHEC/UCC

33.Norman Kaleomokuokanalu Chock UCC

34.Manu Naeole AHEC/UCC

35.Kahu Alpha Goto UMC

36.Kumu Hula Leihiʻilani Kirkpatrick

37.Wyren Keoki Kiwaha, Chair, Justice and Witness, Hawaii Conference UCC

38.Julia Estrella, Hawaii Pacific Islands Asian American Ministries

39. Rev. Piula Alailima, Wesley United Methodist Church

40.Fr. David Gierlach, Rector, St. Elizabeth TECH, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker

41.Wally Inglis, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

42.Mary Inglis, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

43.Barbara D. Bennett, TSSF, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

44.David Catron, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

45.Niambi Mercado, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

46.Dawn Webster, Wallyhouse Francisan Catholic Worker Community

47.Kahu John A. Hauʻoli Tomoso, Episcopal Priest and Social Worker MSW, TECH

48.Fr. Raymond Woo, Vicar, St. Lukeʻs TECH

49.Meleana Meyers, St. Clementʻs TECH

50.Rev. Dr. Bradley Hauff, Missoner, Indigenous Ministries, TECH

51.Rev Prof. Greg Johnson, TECH

52.Kerisa Carmelo, AHEC & UCC

53.Lorna Bufil, AHEC & UCC

54.Kahu Charles Kaupiko, Hauʻoli Kamanao Church AHEC & UCC

55.Kahu Melveen Kaupiko, Hauʻoli Kamanao Church AHEC & UCC

56.Kekai Perry, St. Stephenʻs TECH

57.Kauanoe Hoomanawanui, Koolau Huiia Protestant Church, AHEC & UCC

58.Anela Rosa, Waiola AHEC/UCC

59.Pete Doktor

60.Sensei Molly, True Mountain Sanga

61.Ron Fujiyoshi, Hawaii Pacific Islands Asian American Ministries UCC

62.Connie Gordan, Indigenous Ministries, TEC

63.David Thomson, Indigenous Ministries, TEC

64.Patty Takahashi, Nativer Hawaiian Church

65.Cheryl Hiipoi Ho, Church of the Crossroads

66.Matt Tautafete, The First Lapp UMC

67.Bude Van Dyke, Church of the Good Shepherd and Indigenous Ministries, TEC

68.Angie Warren, Kalapana Maunakea Church AHEC/UCC

69.Kahu Michael Maluhia Warren, Senior Pastor, Kalapana Mauna Kea Church AHEC/UCC

70.Kahu Wayne Higa, Kaahumanu Church AHEC/UCC

71.Gloria Pualani Muraki, Lanakila Church AHEC/UCC

72.Laurel Mieko Song Mayeda

73.Rev. Amy Wake, Trinity United Methodist Church

74.Rev. Won-Seok Yuh, Kahaluʻu United Methodist Church

75.Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Kehaunani Hill, UCC

76.Kristen Young

77.Rev. Eric Anderson

78.Rev. John Finau, Keolumanu UMC

79.Trenton Baum

80.Gene Ahlo

81.Nicole Yamashita, Native Hawaiian Church

82.Myron Yamashita, Native Hawaiian Church

83.Christopher Mansho, Native Hawaiian Church

84.Cileen Yamashita, Native Hawaiian Church

85.Rev. Sam Domingo UMC

86.Rev. Ongo Viliami Koli, Trinity UMC

87.Rev. Richard Matsushita, UMC

88.Pomai Akiona, St. John the Baptist TECH

89.Loea Akiona, St. John the Baptist TECH

90.Jasmine Akiona, St. John the Baptist TECH

91.Galen Ho, St. John the Baptist TECH

92.Pumehana Ho, St. John the Baptist TECH

93.Jerome L. Uyematsu, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

94.J Kawena Cotterell Uyematsu, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

95.Jordan Makaalanalani Patterson, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

96.Josiah Kekoanui Patterson, Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center

97.Sha Merirei Onelungel, Progressive Pasifika

98.Kensen Alik, Oahu Berea Evangelical Church

99.Pastor Charles Petras, Oahu Berea Evangelical Church

100. Senni Petras, Oahu Berea Evangelical Church

101. Nathan Kalama, Koolau Hui Ia Church UCC

102. Brother Tom Spring, Marinist

103. Rodney Apana

104. Matthew DeKneff, Trinity UMC

105. Wendy DeKneef, Trinity UMC

106. Others (title, name, and affiliation for identification only)

This 100 Religious Leaders in Solidarity statement will be released to the press and social media;

Governor Ige and State of Hawaii agencies and officials on July 19, 2019.

This Solidarity Statement will be an ongoing campaign! Your support and comments are appreciated.

Kapu Aloha – Mahalo Nui Loa