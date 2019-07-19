Remodeled Kailua-Kona Walmart Opens Doors

A newly remodeled Walmart location at 75-1015 Henry Street in Kailua-Kona opened its doors Friday, July 19, 2019, to the West Hawai‘i public for a first look at the department store’s revamped digs.

The morning began with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and maile lei untying to celebrate the project’s completion. Additional activities are planned throughout the day. There will be an in-store poke event with Sam Choy at 2 p.m., as well as a musical performance including Willie K. at 4:30 p.m. that will be followed by a meet and greet, according to a Walmart press release.

Some of the store upgrades include self-checkout stations to improve checkout times, updated apparel departments with new signage and fitting rooms, as well as an addition of a health services room to the pharmacy to be utilized for immunizations and private consultations.

Food aisles will be widened and there will be an enhanced online Pickup Today area with kiosk for check-in and more expedient service. Customers will also have access to an upgraded tool department and a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays, the release stated.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier,” said John Yates III, Kailua-Kona store manager. “With our new remodel, they’ll experience a fresh new shopping experience that better serves today’s shoppers.”

To further celebrate its grand opening grand reopening, the Kailua-Kona Walmart donated a total of $8,000 to six local nonprofits. Recipients were the American Red Cross, $1,500; Hawaii Artist Collaboration, $1,500; Hospice of Kona, $1,000; Kealakehe High School Athletic Department, $2,000; Kona Athletic Club, $1,000; and Special Olympics West Hawaii, $1,000.