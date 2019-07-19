Fourth Friday Event Seeks Vendors

Fourth Fridays at Lanihau Center is back as this month’s event is fast approaching, scheduled for July 26, 2019.

Staged from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Lanihau parking lot, Fourth Fridays feature a vendor market, live music and entertainment, a beer garden and keiki activities.

Organizers are currently recruiting vendors for both the July event and the next month’s Fourth Friday gathering, scheduled for Aug. 23. Vendors wishing to participate may begin setting up by 2 p.m. on the day of the event and must be fully set up by 5:30 p.m.

The cost of a 10 feet by 10 feet single booth space is $65. A double booth space, which is 20 feet by 20 feet, runs $130. A shared booth measuring 10 feet by 10 feet costs $100.

Vendors must provide their own tents, lighting, surge protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else is necessary for their spaces.

Vendors must also invite their local Facebook friends list to the event, as well as promote the event on their social media pages. Participants will be given a deadline to invite their Facebook friends list. If not completed by the deadline, those vendors will be refunded and their spot will be given to someone else. There are no exceptions.

Participating vendors must have good attitudes, as well as remain flexible and cooperative. It’s all about aloha.

This is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be issued for weather. There are no refunds issued after July 23 for this month’s event or after Aug. 19 for next month’s event. If a vendor cancels before that date, a $25 administrative fee will be deducted.

Those interested in vending may send an email to fourthfridaycoordinator@gmail.com. For those who haven’t vended previously, please submit pictures, websites or social media sites featuring wares and items. Upon approval, prospective vendors will be sent the online link to register.

The link to the July event page is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/881273945540466/.