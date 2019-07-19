Company Supports Adult Care With Donation

John Komeiji, president and general manager of Hawaiian Telcom, presented a check for $10,000 to Hawai‘i Island Adult Care at HIAC’s annual golf tournament on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hilo Municipal Golf Course.

Hawaiian Telcom has been the proud title sponsor of the tournament since the inaugural event in 2006.

HIAC provides adult care for elders and challenged adults, as well as support for their families in order to ensure continued living at home.