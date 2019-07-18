Waiea Transfer Station & Kealakehe Greenwaste Closed

Due to staff shortages, the Waiea Transfer Station and the Kealakehe Transfer Station Greenwaste Site closed at 8 a.m. today, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Waiea will reopen as regularly scheduled on Saturday, July 20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their residential waste to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kealakehe will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, July 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 4:15 p.m. today, the public can take their greenwaste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility (aka the Puʻuanahulu landfill), which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays), from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.