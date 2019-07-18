Kamehameha Schools: ‘Powerful Demonstrations of Courage’ at Maunakea

Kamehameha Schools released a message to its staff and the media on July 17, 2019:

Aloha mai kākou,

Today was an emotional day across the pae ‘āina as events unfolded atop Maunakea where there were powerful demonstrations of courage.

We honor and value the passion of our people and their different perspectives, whether their voices are strong or gentle.

It is often during tense and challenging moments of history that we learn about ourselves, what we’re made of, and what it truly takes to bring about positive social change.

Visionary and strategic—our beloved Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop set into motion with a stroke of a pen, a chain of events that would empower her people today to stand up, challenge and lead. She emulated her great-grandfather, the revered Kamehameha ‘Ekahi—who always led the way forward with courage and purpose as a warrior-king, compassionate diplomat and explorer of knowledge.

Like our kūpuna, we believe that the land, including its mountains and waterways, is a life-source; and that the knowledge we seek each day—of earth and sky, of people and places—serves to sustain a balance that is critical to humanity and the planet as a whole.

Kamehameha Schools continues to commit itself to its educational mission, Christian and Hawaiian values, its membership in Kanaeokana’s Network of Native Hawaiian Schools and its belief in the revitalization of the Hawaiian people, ho‘ōla lāhui; and a devotion to patriotism—the protection, restoration and stewardship of the lands and waters of our Hawaiʻi homeland, aloha ‘āina.

We encourage you, members of our Kamehameha Schools ‘Ohana, to proudly use your voice with aloha to support and uplift our people and our ‘āina.

Aloha ke Akua. Aloha kekahi i kekahi. Aloha ‘āina.

Me ka ha‘aha‘a”

KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS CEO JACK WONG