Dubbed Growing & Marketing Exotic Brazilian Fruit in Hawai‘i, the 29th Annual Hawai‘i International Tropical Fruit Conference will bring a distinctly South American flavor to Kailua-Kona when it convenes at the Royal Kona Resort from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019.

The conference will continue with five gatherings on the neighbor islands. Dates run consecutively Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 with mini-conferences on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Maui and one in Hilo, according to a release from the statewide Hawai‘i Tropical Fruit Growers (HTFG).

Geared to farmers, educators, orchard managers and proponents of sustainable agriculture, the multi-day conference is presented by the HTFG and is open to the public.

The 2019 conference offers a lineup of visiting researchers and agro experts sharing information and breakout sessions on a variety of topics. Learn about post-harvest handling to extend shelf life, market development and branding, battling little fire ants, understanding crop insurance, cherimoya cultivars, breadfruit and avocados. Tours are also planned for each island.

Headlining the conference are two Brazilian fruit experts who will share their knowledge of exotic Amazon rainforest fruit.

“Keynote speaker Marco Lacerda will delve into the diversity of Brazilian native fruits while Antonio Morschbacker will discuss specific cultivars of fruit with economic potential for Hawaiian growers,” said HTFG Executive Director Ken Love. “This is the first time HTFG has featured the economic potential for Brazilian native fruits, some of which like grumichama and aracca boi are already in Hawai‘i.”

The conference is made possible with the support of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and the Hawai‘i County Department of Research and Development.

Register before Aug. 1 and enjoy a variety of conference fee discounts. Registration forms and a fee schedule are available at www.HTFG.org. Those interested may also contact Love at kenlove@hawaiiantel.net or Mark Suiso at suiso@aloha.net. Attendees can enjoy a special room rate at the Royal Kona Resort.

Marking its 30th year, HTFG was incorporated in 1989 to promote tropical fruit grown in Hawai‘i. It is a statewide association of tropical fruit growers, packers, distributors and hobbyists dedicated to tropical fruit research, education, marketing and promotion.