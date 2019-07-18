DOH to Allow Two-Year Cannabis Renewal Option

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will allow qualifying patients the right to renew their medical cannabis certification cards for as long to two years beginning Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Through the online electronic registration system, current medical cannabis cardholders can submit two-year renewal applications if they have a qualifying debilitating medical condition that is chronic in nature and verified by their physician or advanced practice registered nurse (APRN).

To be eligible for two-year certification renewal, the patient must be renewing with a physician or APRN who certified them in a previous year, the certifying physician or APRN must state the patient’s condition is chronic in nature and the certifying physician or APRN agrees that a two-year renewal is in the patient’s best interest.

“We strongly advise all of Hawai‘i’s medical cannabis patients who may be eligible for and would like to request a two-year renewal to consult with their certifying medical provider to ensure they support a two-year term before submitting an application,” said Tami Whitney of the department’s Medical Cannabis Registry Program. “The registration fees are non-refundable regardless of the renewal outcome. All patients that choose to see a new certifying medical provider will be eligible for a one-year registration and the following year may be eligible for a two-year renewal.”

Registered patients can submit their renewal application online as early as 60 days before their registration cards expire to ensure they receive their renewed cards in a timely manner and avoid any lapse in coverage.

Types of registration options for medical cannabis certification and associated costs in Hawai‘i are as follows:

One-year registration or renewal for in-state patients: $38.50

Two-year renewal for in-state patients: $77.00

Sixty-day registration for out-of-state patients: $49.50 per registration (allowed twice per calendar year)

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at https://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabisregistry/.