PHOTOS: Maunakea Kia‘i VS the State of Hawai‘i

Eight Maunakea kia‘i (protectors) chained themselves to the cattle guard on Mauna Kea Access Road in the early morning hours of Monday, July 15, 2019, the day the road was scheduled to close at 7 a.m. to make way for heavy equipment for the controversial $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.Thirty Meter Telescope.

Hundreds of kia‘i (protectors) arrived in the early morning hours in protest of the TMT project.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is urging all motorists to exercise caution as they approach the intersection of Mauna Kea Access Road and the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (DKI, formerly, Saddle Road) due to the increased activity on Mauna Kea Access Road.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation plans to secure the Daniel K. Inouye Highway by installing barricades so no one can parks along the road like they did Monday.