Anti-TMT Stand Continues, No Arrests Made on Day 2

The Mauna Kea Media team held a briefing at 11 a.m. July 16, 2019, and the group who opposes construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, who call themselves the Mauna Protectors, held a midday press conference.

“We are encouraged by the rapport built yesterday as we work on the path forward to constriction,” said Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. DOCARE is one of the divisions in the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

“Safety! Safety! Safety!” Chief Redulla stressed, underscoring the issue that continues to be of greatest concern at this time.

He advised that those traversing Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) to use extreme caution.

Mauna Kea Access Road remains closed to all traffic until further notice. Drivers are asked to stay alert and drive slowly near the intersection of Mauna Kea Access Road and Saddle Road due to pedestrian and vehicle activity. Stopping and standing is not permitted near the barriers. Drivers are asked to slow down, especially in the areas of mile marker 28 to 30 on Saddle Road.

Chief Redulla reminded the public that Pu‘u Huluhulu is open and accessible to all. The refuge area was established Native Hawaiian groups earlier in the week.

When asked to clarify yesterday’s installation and then prompt removal of the gate on Mauna Kea Access Road, Chief Redulla said that there was a situation involving the gate.

As they move towards construction, the state will be controlling access to the mountain, with or without the gate, he said.

Chief Redulla could not comment on any aspects regarding law enforcement officers being deployed to Hawai‘i Island from Neighbor Islands as backup, but said the county and state are working collaboratively.

There were reports of an informal agreement between state law enforcement and the group opposing the Thirty Meter Telescope project construction on Maunakea, who call themselves Mauna Protectors.

Chief Redulla was unable to speak to the informal agreement made between the Mauna Protectors and law enforcement officials on the ground regarding the two checkpoints now on the road.

According to kia‘i leader Kaho‘okahi Kanuha, the two sides were able to negotiate an agreement for two checkpoints on Mauna Kea Access Road.

The state checkpoint is located at the cattle guard on the access road and the checkpoint of the kūpuna of the kia‘i are stationed just below the state checkpoint.

The checkpoints are to ensure no one went up the mountain.

Around midday, the Mauna Protectors held a press conference for an update revealing where negotiations with law enforcement and the protestors have stalled.

Kanuha said the state has asked them to clear Mauna Kea Access Road.

In response the Mauna Protectors asked for what Kanuha referred to as a “simple negotiation” that included the following:

1. No US National Guard would move up the mauna.

2. They would allow astro-technicians up the mauna, as long as the kanaka (people) could have one vehicle up the mauna on a daily basis.

3. They could hold the space they are currently in on Mauna Kea Access Road and continue to have their checkpoint.

Kanuha said that the state told them that not allowing the National Guard up the mauna was not negotiable, nor was getting a vehicle for kanaka beyond the state checkpoint possible. In order to keep their checkpoint, they needed to clear lanes of Mauna Kea Access Road and move the checkpoint off to the side of the roadway.

“We could not come to an agreement based on the terms and conditions that we’ve expressed,” explained Kanuha. “We do not have an agreement with the law enforcement agencies above on what’s going to happen moving forward. I am sure we will have more conversations in the future, but at this point, we do not have an agreement with law enforcement—so here we are.

When asked what was next, Kanuha said—they will be there.

“Our kūpuna have made their position very clear. The kūpuna will not move,” he said.

“To our maikai, we love you folks just like we love ourselves,” Kanuha said during the midday press conference. “When we say we are doing this for our people, we are doing this for you. You are our people. We are doing this for you keiki… If we need to stand against you for the betterment of the future of your keiki, we will do it for them—but we will only do it with aloha.”

“To the lāhui, we can wait, we can hope, we can stand up and we can do it,” said Kanuha. “And we can get it done. And nobody believe we cannot. Have we done it before? We stopped them. They tried. We stopped them on the streets and in the courts. We are going to stop them again. Come be a part of our history.”

While the Mauna Protectors began to sing, Pualani Case took a moment to address the media.

“We are making this call out beyond our shores,” Case said. “This is a time we are calling out everyone that is responsible for us being here today to make this stand. So, China, Japan, India, Canada, the United States, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, TIO, TMT—we are calling upon you. Because of your investment here, you have forced us into this position. This is our mauna. We are calling upon you to halt and withdraw immediately. This the consequence of your actions, not just our government.”

Case said she sincerely felt that those invested in this project did not want to be responsible for the actions against her people.

“I am calling on all of you and to all who are standing with us around the world,” said Case. “Continue to stand with us because we are Mauna Kea and we stand. We stand.”

The Mauna Protectors were then asked about the TRO filed in court.

Kealoha Pisciotta explained they requested to have the case heard sooner than the July 23 court date, but at this time, that was as soon as the case can be heard.

There is a second hearing set for the injunction but they are hoping to consolidate them.

“Just so you know, this all because they, number one, don’t have the funding for this project and number two, have not followed the rules of DLNR that require the full bond of $1.4 to 2 billion,” said Pisciotta. “So that’s what this case is about and they are opposing it.”

Pisciotta went on to say that this matters to all in Hawai‘i.

“Its not a good sign,” Pisciotta said. “Because if they don’t pay that bond and just leave… the people of Hawai‘i would have to carry the burden of that. That’s what this case is about. It’s not just about stopping development. If they’re going to actually really do it, then you got to follow the rules to do it—and they haven’t.”

Kanuha was then asked about the concern for safety of those who work on the mountain.

“They have nothing to be concerned about,” said Kanuha. “Obviously, we were willing to make to concession and allow them up freely without any stoppage. We simply want the same. The ability to access Mauna Kea… If the people of this place have no right there, nobody has a right there. For those people who are not involved with constructing the TMT telescope, we have no issue with what you are doing.”

He clarified they do not like the telescopes on the mountain, but that was a topic “for another day.”

“You guys have a job to do. We understand that,” said Kanhua. “Our objective is to stop TMT… We are here to stand against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, because we know it will desecrate our ʻāina.”

Kanhua was asked if he would support building a Hawaiian cultural center on Mauna Kea.

“What we are against again is the destruction of our mauna,” stated Kanuha. “You want to build a cultural center; my assumption is you would have to destruct and destroy the mauna. I would be against that just as much as we would the TMT because we have said over and over again, we are not against the science. We are not against the telescope; we are against the desecration of our mauna against the will of the kanaka.”

At this time, the Mauna Protectors are blocking Mauna Kea Access Road with their kūpuna stationed at the frontline. There is song, some hula and prayer as they wait to see what will happen next. And thus far, no arrests.

Big Island Now has reached out to both the TMT Observatory Corporation and to TMT proponents. Their side will be published as on Big Island Now as well.

Big Island Now will continue to bring you the latest on this situation as it continues to unfold.