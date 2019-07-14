High Surf Warning in Effect for South-Facing Shores

High Surf Warning in Effect for South-Facing ShoresJuly 14, 2019, 6:54 AM HST (Updated July 14, 2019, 6:54 AM)
6 AM, Sunday, July 14, 2019: Civil Defense
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island through Monday.
The most dangerous time along the coast is during periods of high tide forecast to occur around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Due to the Warning, the following are issued:
- Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the exposed south facing shores of Hawaii Island from Cape Kumukahi to Keahole Point are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beach front areas.
- Fishermen should pay close attention to the surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.