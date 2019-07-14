High Surf Warning in Effect for South-Facing Shores

6 AM, Sunday, July 14, 2019: Civil Defense

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island through Monday.

The most dangerous time along the coast is during periods of high tide forecast to occur around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued: