Honoka‘a High School to Hold 130-Years Celebration

Honoka‘a High School will celebrate its 130th birthday with a series of events from July 19 through 21, 2019. The Honoka’a High School 130-Years Celebration will include a block party, parade, music festival, arts and crafts, food, a lūʻau, hula, class reunions and more.

Thirty years ago, the community honored their beloved Honoka’a High School and celebrated the 100-Years Centennial Celebration. July 29, 1989, is remembered as the biggest event in Honoka‘a’s rich history as thousands of people came to celebrate and honor the school and community.

On July 19, 20 and 21, Honoka’a will again be the center of the Dragon’s Universe as the community pays tribute to the institution that has been the foundation of our community.

Come and enjoy a weekend of exciting activities for the entire family. Many Honoka‘a Class Reunions will be planned around this event, but the 130-Year Celebration is for everyone—not just Honoka’a High School alumni. Everyone is invited to this historical event and we look forward to hosting the world as we celebrate Honoka’a High School 130-Years Celebration!

July 19, Friday Night Dragon’s Block Party, 5 to 9 p.m.

The free Friday Night Dragon’s Block Party is an alcohol- and drug-free event.

Historical Mamane Street in Honoka‘a will be blocked off for the Dragon’s Block Party Celebration. Four stages and two demonstration areas, food and craft vendors and the Bouncy Bounce for the keiki will line Mamane Street at the opening of the Honoka‘a High School 130-Years Celebration.

Entertainment on stage will feature Honoka‘a School alumni, including Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Ryan Hiraoka and RJ Kaneao, Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee Mark Saito and sultry jazz singer Maelan Abran accompanied by Gary Washburn. Also performing will be the Lorenzo’s Army featuring Melissa Libero Samura, Jon “Omi” DeJesus, Nathan Cariaga, Dexter Alphiche, Donny B, Jennifer Joaquin, David Yagong, Lazaro Joaquin, Chico Lukzen and many more.

Witness the art of aerial acrobatics by Alea Lani Arts. Join in with the Country Rhythm Sliders line dancers. Come and move your muscle with Zumba Fitness with Kehau and dancers. Gracefully move and enjoy ballroom dancers who will glide on historical Mamane Street.

Augie T will perform two free shows at the Friday Night Dragon’s Block Party.

Come and enjoy Hula on the Lawn as part of the 130-year celebration. Kumu Lanikila Mangauil and the Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hamakua will take you on a journey of authentic hula. Come and feel the passion and enjoy the beauty, culture and art of the Hawaiian hula.

Come and visit the 130-year souvenir booth, food and craft booths, games, street entertainers and much more! Bring your dancing shoes as the festive music will surely have you dancing the night away on historic Mamane Street.

Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair so you can move from one stage to another with your own comfortable chair.

July 20, Saturday Morning Parade Through Mamane Street, 10 a.m.

Come and witness what is planned to be the largest parade in Honoka‘a’s history. From the first graduating Class of 1938 to the Class of 2019, all classes are expected to show their Dragon’s Pride by participating with a float or marching unit or both. The last line in the school’s alma mater will be the theme of the parade—Green and Gold Forever!

Come and join Grand-Grand Marshals Itsue Hino and Misao Sakamoto, proud members of the first graduating class of Honoka‘a High School—the Class of 1938. The honored grand-grand marshals are both 99 years old. Grand marshals will include former principals of Honoka‘a High School as well as former Gov. John Waihe‘e.

Come early, as there will be road closures.

Register to participate in the parade by going to the Parade Registration Tab online. For information, call (808) 895-1711 or email honokaahigh130@gmail.com.

July 20, Saturday Afternoon Music Festival and Program, noon to 6 p.m.

Honoka‘a High School Campus and Football Field will be the site of this memorable day. The 130-Years Celebration will be filled with music, guest speakers, awards, games for the kids, food and craft vendors, souvenir purchases, demonstrations and a walk down memory lane.

Great entertainment lineup will be on stage and the opportunity for alumni to walk the hallways once again and rekindle memories of attending Honoka‘a High School. Most of all, meet up with classmates, friends, teachers and reminisce about the golden years at Honoka‘a High School.

COME ON DOWN KIDS! The event will feature a giant Blue Crush Water Slide, rock climbing apparatus and the Giant Bouncy Bounce for the kids, all free of charge.

A wide variety of food vendors aims to tame any cravings.

Craft vendors will offer a bounty of gift items.

ENTER THE POKE CONTEST with the grand prize winner getting a prize package worth $1,500. See “Poke Contest” tab online for contest rules and registration.

July 20, Saturday Early Evening Lūʻau and Hula Program, 4 to 6 p.m.

The school cafeteria will be the site of a lūʻau dinner and hula program beginning at 4 p.m. Honoka‘a High School Class of 1984 graduate Jayson Kanekoa will be preparing the dinner. Kanekoa, from Kukuihaele and Waipio Valley, is the executive chef at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort and Spa. Enjoy delicious Hawaiian food at an authentic hula program on stage in the cafeteria. The best of Hawaiian culture will be on tap for your lūʻau experience. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door (only 100 tickets sold at the door). Go to the “Luau” tab on the website to download the ticket form. Take out will be available. Order early, it will go fast…

July 20, Saturday Evening Closing Program, 7 to 10 p.m.

Special entertainment and tributes to close out the 130-Years Celebration will be held on the main stage on the Football Field. A special lineup of alumni entertainment, along with a segment honoring and remembering classmates that have departed are scheduled. The Honoka‘a High School Alumni Cheerleaders lead attendees in song while lighting the school letters on fire. It will be a “chicken skin” moment with classmates and friends singing together once again. A 8 p.m., live on stage will be one of the hottest bands on the Big Island—SOUL TOWN. Bring your dancing shoes as the music from Soul Town will be flowing to 10 p.m.

July 21, Sunday Family Day – Class Reunions

Family and Classmate Day is set aside for the many individual class reunions planned by various classes. Check out the “Contact Person” tab on the website and find out what your class is doing on Sunday.