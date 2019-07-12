Puna Man Out on Bond Charged for Numerous Additional Offenses

A 42-year-old Puna man who was previously involved in a high-speed pursuit involving the damage to police vehicles, and the subject of two search warrants involving the Special Response Team, has been arrested for additional offenses while out on bail.

The suspect is identified as Shilo Brent of a Glennwood address in the Puna District.

Police arrested the suspect on a warrant when he appeared at the Hilo courthouse on Wednesday morning at 10:20 a.m. He had been out on a $50,000 bond posted in May. The new charges stemmed from search warrants served on his property in April, during which a stolen Ford pickup truck was recovered, along with a firearm and crystal methamphetamine. Police at the time also discovered that the utility meter had been bypassed, enabling electricity to be stolen.

Brent was also identified as being one of several suspects involved in a brazen Kona department store felony shoplifting in June, captured on video shared on social media, running several shopping carts of expensive merchandise out past the cash registers, loading items into a pickup and fleeing the scene as employees called for assistance.

At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, July 10, 2019, after conferring with prosecutors, Brent was charged with two counts of second-degree theft, theft of utilities, and promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $14,500 and his initial court appearance was set for July 11.

Police ask anyone with any information about these incident or others involving this suspect to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Det. Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or via email at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.