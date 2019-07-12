Pāhala Transfer Station Closes Early, July 12

The Pāhala Transfer Station closed today, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. due to staff shortages in the Kona and Kaʻū baseyards.

Residential patrons may take their household refuse to the Waiʻōhinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Pāhala Transfer Station will reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, July 13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.