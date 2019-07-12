Maui Declared Disaster Area as Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Friday, July 12, 2019, declaring the County of Maui a disaster area.

The proclamation enables the state to provide quick and efficient relief from damages, losses, suffering caused by the disaster, and to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people.

“I am declaring our Valley Isle a disaster area for the purpose of implementing the emergency management functions as allowed by law,” said Gov. Ige. “The emergency proclamation also authorizes the expenditure of state monies as appropriated to support speedy and efficient relief efforts.”

The wildfire started at about mid-morning Thursday in Central Maui and quickly burned out of control.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino says the fire is about 20% contained and has so far damaged at least 9,000 acres of former sugar cane lands and brush.