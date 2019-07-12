Airport Operations Back to Normal; Maui Wildfire Not Contained

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reported as of 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, that operations at Kahului Airport (OGG) are normal, but passengers are asked to contact their airline prior to traveling to the airport as the situation may change.

Earlier this morning several flights that were diverted from Maui yesterday due to the brush fire resumed their flights to OGG.

Due to the influx of passengers from yesterday’s cancelled flights, passengers are experiencing delays at OGG. If your airline has confirmed that your flight is departing from OGG today, arrive three hours prior to your departure time to ensure you can clear security checkpoints.

As the fire is still not contained that people should exercise caution and expect possible delays as crews may temporarily shut down roads. Follow County of Maui on Facebook @countyofmaui for the latest information.