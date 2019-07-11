Taste of the Hawaiian Range Tickets Available

Tickets are available for the 23rd Taste of the Hawaiian Range evening gala on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The feasting extravaganza will sprawl inside and out at Mana Christian ‘Ohana (Old Kahilu Town Hall) behind Parker Ranch Center.

Locally produced, pasture-raised meats—beef, lamb and pork—will be showcased at 20 culinary stations. Top island chefs and culinary students will dazzle dinners with their creations, including locally inspired desserts. Guests will also enjoy an array of alcohol-free beverages.

Tickets are $50 at Parker Ranch Store and at www.tasteofthehawaiianrange.com. Tickets will also be sold for $50 during the festivalʻs free family agriculture festival between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the YMCA Minuke Ole Park behind Parker Ranch Center. Tickets will be $60 when purchased at the door.

Geared for families, the Taste Agriculture Festival includes educational exhibits under the big top and vendors offering products using locally sourced plants and animals. Attendees can view livestock animals provided by 4-H; horseback rides will be available for a nominal fee.

At the free Keiki Farm Hands tent, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, children can pedal their own kid-sized tractor, use tiny farm tools, plant a seed to take home and grow, plus “milk” a hand-painted replica of a Holstein cow. In addition, there will be a display of live chicks and thriving vegetable plants displayed with the food they provide.

Admission is free to the annual Cooking Pasture-Raised Beef 101 demonstration with sampling from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the classrooms behind the Old Kahilu Town Hall. This year’s presenter is Jacqueline Lau, chef-culinary specialist with HFM FoodService, a Sysco Company.

Mana Christian ‘Ohana (Old Kahilu Town Hall) is located behind Parker Ranch Center at 67-1182 Lindsey Road. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a modification of policies and procedures to participate in this event should contact Susan at (808) 969-8258 no later than Aug. 7, 2019.

For more information, visit www.tasteofthehawaiianrange.com or call (808) 969-8258. Stay connected via Facebook at TasteoftheHawaiianRange and at @TasteHI on Twitter and Instagram.

Taste of the Hawaiian Range and Agriculture Festival provides a venue for sustainable agricultural education, plus encouragement and support of locally produced ag products. The quality and growth of this event are rooted in business participation, sponsorship and in-kind donations. Volunteers and sponsors are welcomed; contact Dr. Russell Nagata at rtnagata@gmail.com.

Mahalo to 2019 supporters: Ace Hardware and Crafts in Waimea, Adaptations, Asagi Hatchery, HFM FoodService, a Sysco Company; Hawaii Cattlemenʻs Association, Hawai‘i Cattlemenʻs College, Hawai‘i Community College Agriculture Program, Hawai’i Community College Culinary Programs-East and West Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i County 4-H Livestock Association, Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, Hawai‘i Farm & Food Magazine, Hawai‘i Ulu Copperative, Hirabara Farms, Island of Hawaii YMCA, Kamehameha Schools Land Assets Division, Parker Ranch Center and University of Hawai‘i College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at Mānoa.