Save the Dates for Waimea Ocean Film Festival

The 2020 annual Waimea Ocean Film Festival will be held Jan. 1 through 8, with screenings and programming from Jan. 1 through 4 in Waimea, The Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i and the Mauna Kea Resort before moving to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Jan. 5 to 8.

The Waimea Ocean Film Festival brings an action-packed lineup of films, filmmaker Q&As, speakers, exhibits, presentations and breakfast talks to the island each January, providing an immersive film festival experience complete with heart-pounding adventure, giant waves, wildlife, ocean panoramas, important topics and all-around inspiration. Over 70 films feature ocean experience, ocean environment, island culture, inspiring stories and tales of epic adventure.

Breakfast talks and presentations provide a rare opportunity for guests to hear from filmmakers and speakers as they share up-to-date information or stories behind-the-scenes.

“The talks, presentations and Q&As are perhaps my favorite part of the event,” said Festival Founder and Director Tania Howard. “It feels very special to be in the audience as they unfold; to be part of an inner circle of people in the room, listening to the stories the filmmakers and speakers share in that moment.”

The 2020 Festival Program will be posted to the website in PDF format for convenient download around Dec. 20. In addition, the daily lineup of festival offerings will be posted on Facebook each morning throughout the festival.

A painting by Sophie Twigg-Smith Teururai, “Island Morning,” has been chosen as the festival’s 2020 cover art. Born and raised on Hawai‘i Island, Teururai lives in Tahiti with her husband and paints scenes of the islands. She is the granddaughter of noted Hawai‘i artist William Twigg-Smith and an exhibit of her work will be on display during the festival.

Festival passes will be available online starting in mid-August, with extra-early-purchase pass rates available August through mid-September and early-purchase pass rates available through mid-November.

For event updates, visit www.waimeaoceanfilm.org or follow the Waimea Ocean Film Festival on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

For more information, contact the festival at (808) 854-6095 or info@waimeaoceanfilm.org.

The Waimea Ocean Film Festival is a 501c3 organization made possible through the support of patrons, sponsors and the community.

