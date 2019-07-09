Gov. Ige Signs Bill for New Aloha Stadium

Gov. David Ige signed a bill on Monday, July 8, 2019, that aims to breathe new life into Aloha Stadium and surrounding areas. HB1586 (ACT 268) establishes the Stadium Development District and puts the state’s Aloha Stadium lands under the jurisdiction of the Stadium Authority.

“Aloha Stadium has served as a vital gathering place for some 40 years now, where residents and visitors come together to enjoy athletic events and concerts,” said Gov. Ige. “The recent Bruno Mars, Eagles and Guns and Roses concerts, as well as the upcoming L.A. Rams game—make it very clear that Hawai‘i needs to invest in a new stadium to serve our state for generations to come.”

The bill appropriates funding for the construction of a new stadium and complementary development of land that will help generate revenue for the state and help offset costs of the project. The funding includes $20 million in capital, $150 million in GO bonds and $180 million in revenue bonds.

Gov. Ige also signed HB1547 (ACT 264), which appropriates $4 million to assist athletics programs at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and Hilo. The funds will go toward student athletes, operations and team travel.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition, the governor signed the following measures at bill signing ceremonies:

ACT 265 HB654 Relating to Health

ACT 266 SB1418 Relating to the University of Hawai‘i

ADVERTISEMENT

ACT 267 SB1394 Relating to Historic Preservation

The following bills were signed on July 5:

ACT 248 HB89 Relating to Fireworks

ACT 249 HB120 Relating to State Bonds

ACT 250 HB333 Relating to the State Highway Enforcement Program

ACT 251 HB665 Relating to the Electronic Prescription Accountability

System

ACT 252 HB808 Relating to Shark and Ray Protection

ACT 253 HB1163 Relating to Savings Promotion Contests

ACT 254 SB522 Relating to Plastic

ACT 255 SB535 Relating to Pharmacists Prescribing & Dispensing of

Opioid Antagonist

ACT 256 SB536 Relating to Prescriptions

ACT 257 SB600 Relating to Firearms

ACT 258 SB763 Relating to Advertising & Marketing

ACT 259 SB947 Relating to Families

ACT 260 SB972 Relating to Ship Repair Industry

ACT 261 SB1314 Relating to Tax Credits

ACT 262 SB1404 Relating to Loan Repayment for Health Care

Professionals

ACT 263 SB1494 Relating to Health

The following bills were signed on July 2:

ACT 190 HB32 Relating to Family Leave

ACT 191 HB34 Relating to Wages

ACT 192 HB61 Relating to Condominiums

ACT 193 HB66 Relating to Athlete Agents

ACT 194 HB68 Relating to Consumer Protection

ACT 195 HB154 Relating to Service Contracts

ACT 196 HB157 Relating to Collective Bargaining

ACT 197 HB201 Relating to Invasive Species

ACT 198 HB214 Relating to Disinterment of Human Bodies

ACT 199 HB270 Relating to Rebuilt Vehicles

ACT 200 HB273 Relating to Privacy Notice for Insurance

ACT 201 HB390 Relating to Workers’ Compensation

ACT 202 HB444 Relating to Onsite-Non-Potable Water Reuse Systems

ACT 203 HB452 Relating to Preferential Electricity Rates for Protected Ag

ACT 204 HB529 Relating to Motor Vehicles

ACT 205 HB658 Relating to Health

ACT 206 HB699 Relating to the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority

ACT 207 HB756 Relating to Transportation

ACT 208 HB812 Relating to Low-Speed Electric Bicycles

ACT 209 HB845 Relating to Employee Training

ACT 210 HB898 Relating to the Board of Health

ACT 211 HB913 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board

ACT 212 HB914 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board

ACT 213 HB1261 Relating to Judicial Proceedings

ACT 214 HB1305 Relating to Mutual Assistance Agreement

ACT 215 SB9 Relating to the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority

ACT 216 SB19 Relating to Surplus Lines

ACT 217 SB759 Relating to Agriculture

ACT 218 SB203 Relating to Vaccinations

ACT 219 SB292 Relating to Labor

ACT 220 SB411 Relating to Transportation

ACT 221 SB495 Relating to Taxation

ACT 222 SB540 Relating to the Board of Pharmacy

ACT 223 SB552 Relating to Condominiums

ACT 224 SB592 Relating to the Salary of the State Librarian

ACT 225 SB723 Relating to the Uniform Parentage Act

ACT 226 SB772 Relating to Liquor Laws

ACT 227 SB980 Relating to Education

ACT 228 SB989 Relating to the Dept. of Business, Economic

Development and Tourism

ACT 229 SB991 Relating to Telecommunications

ACT 230 SB1486 Relating to Electronic Prescription Accountability System

ACT 231 SB1498 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board

ACT 232 SB1360 Relating to Taxation

ACT 233 SB660 Relating to State Identification Cards

ACT 234 HB336 Relating to Hawai‘i State & Contracted Correctional

Facilities

ACT 235 HB252 Relating to Speech Pathology

ACT 236 HB314 Relating to Gift Certificates

ACT 237 HB437 Relating to Crime Victim Compensation for Mental

Health Services

ACT 238 HB531 Relating to Enterprise Technology Services

ACT 239 SB1442 Relating to the Public Utilities Commission

ACT 240 HB673 Relating to Medical Cannabis

ACT 241 SB138 Relating to Reports of Candidate Committees

ACT 242 SB225 Relating to Ocularists

ACT 243 SB272 Relating to Solar Energy Devices

ACT 244 SB335 Relating to Public Meetings

ACT 245 SB413 Relating to Trespass

ACT 246 SB770 Relating to Real Estate Licenses

ACT 247 SB1348 Relating to the Small Business Regulatory Review Board