Gov. Ige Signs Bill for New Aloha Stadium

Gov. Ige Signs Bill for New Aloha StadiumJuly 9, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated July 9, 2019, 8:15 AM)
Gov. David Ige signed a bill on Monday, July 8, 2019, that aims to breathe new life into Aloha Stadium and surrounding areas. HB1586 (ACT 268) establishes the Stadium Development District and puts the state’s Aloha Stadium lands under the jurisdiction of the Stadium Authority.
“Aloha Stadium has served as a vital gathering place for some 40 years now, where residents and visitors come together to enjoy athletic events and concerts,” said Gov. Ige. “The recent Bruno Mars, Eagles and Guns and Roses concerts, as well as the upcoming L.A. Rams game—make it very clear that Hawai‘i needs to invest in a new stadium to serve our state for generations to come.”
The bill appropriates funding for the construction of a new stadium and complementary development of land that will help generate revenue for the state and help offset costs of the project. The funding includes $20 million in capital, $150 million in GO bonds and $180 million in revenue bonds.
Gov. Ige also signed HB1547 (ACT 264), which appropriates $4 million to assist athletics programs at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and Hilo. The funds will go toward student athletes, operations and team travel.
In addition, the governor signed the following measures at bill signing ceremonies:
ACT 265 HB654 Relating to Health
ACT 266 SB1418 Relating to the University of Hawai‘i
ACT 267 SB1394 Relating to Historic Preservation
The following bills were signed on July 5:
ACT 248 HB89 Relating to Fireworks
ACT 249 HB120 Relating to State Bonds
ACT 250 HB333 Relating to the State Highway Enforcement Program
ACT 251 HB665 Relating to the Electronic Prescription Accountability
System
ACT 252 HB808 Relating to Shark and Ray Protection
ACT 253 HB1163 Relating to Savings Promotion Contests
ACT 254 SB522 Relating to Plastic
ACT 255 SB535 Relating to Pharmacists Prescribing & Dispensing of
Opioid Antagonist
ACT 256 SB536 Relating to Prescriptions
ACT 257 SB600 Relating to Firearms
ACT 258 SB763 Relating to Advertising & Marketing
ACT 259 SB947 Relating to Families
ACT 260 SB972 Relating to Ship Repair Industry
ACT 261 SB1314 Relating to Tax Credits
ACT 262 SB1404 Relating to Loan Repayment for Health Care
Professionals
ACT 263 SB1494 Relating to Health
The following bills were signed on July 2:
ACT 190 HB32 Relating to Family Leave
ACT 191 HB34 Relating to Wages
ACT 192 HB61 Relating to Condominiums
ACT 193 HB66 Relating to Athlete Agents
ACT 194 HB68 Relating to Consumer Protection
ACT 195 HB154 Relating to Service Contracts
ACT 196 HB157 Relating to Collective Bargaining
ACT 197 HB201 Relating to Invasive Species
ACT 198 HB214 Relating to Disinterment of Human Bodies
ACT 199 HB270 Relating to Rebuilt Vehicles
ACT 200 HB273 Relating to Privacy Notice for Insurance
ACT 201 HB390 Relating to Workers’ Compensation
ACT 202 HB444 Relating to Onsite-Non-Potable Water Reuse Systems
ACT 203 HB452 Relating to Preferential Electricity Rates for Protected Ag
ACT 204 HB529 Relating to Motor Vehicles
ACT 205 HB658 Relating to Health
ACT 206 HB699 Relating to the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority
ACT 207 HB756 Relating to Transportation
ACT 208 HB812 Relating to Low-Speed Electric Bicycles
ACT 209 HB845 Relating to Employee Training
ACT 210 HB898 Relating to the Board of Health
ACT 211 HB913 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board
ACT 212 HB914 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board
ACT 213 HB1261 Relating to Judicial Proceedings
ACT 214 HB1305 Relating to Mutual Assistance Agreement
ACT 215 SB9 Relating to the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority
ACT 216 SB19 Relating to Surplus Lines
ACT 217 SB759 Relating to Agriculture
ACT 218 SB203 Relating to Vaccinations
ACT 219 SB292 Relating to Labor
ACT 220 SB411 Relating to Transportation
ACT 221 SB495 Relating to Taxation
ACT 222 SB540 Relating to the Board of Pharmacy
ACT 223 SB552 Relating to Condominiums
ACT 224 SB592 Relating to the Salary of the State Librarian
ACT 225 SB723 Relating to the Uniform Parentage Act
ACT 226 SB772 Relating to Liquor Laws
ACT 227 SB980 Relating to Education
ACT 228 SB989 Relating to the Dept. of Business, Economic
Development and Tourism
ACT 229 SB991 Relating to Telecommunications
ACT 230 SB1486 Relating to Electronic Prescription Accountability System
ACT 231 SB1498 Relating to the Hawai‘i Labor Relations Board
ACT 232 SB1360 Relating to Taxation
ACT 233 SB660 Relating to State Identification Cards
ACT 234 HB336 Relating to Hawai‘i State & Contracted Correctional
Facilities
ACT 235 HB252 Relating to Speech Pathology
ACT 236 HB314 Relating to Gift Certificates
ACT 237 HB437 Relating to Crime Victim Compensation for Mental
Health Services
ACT 238 HB531 Relating to Enterprise Technology Services
ACT 239 SB1442 Relating to the Public Utilities Commission
ACT 240 HB673 Relating to Medical Cannabis
ACT 241 SB138 Relating to Reports of Candidate Committees
ACT 242 SB225 Relating to Ocularists
ACT 243 SB272 Relating to Solar Energy Devices
ACT 244 SB335 Relating to Public Meetings
ACT 245 SB413 Relating to Trespass
ACT 246 SB770 Relating to Real Estate Licenses
ACT 247 SB1348 Relating to the Small Business Regulatory Review Board