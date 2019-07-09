Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

2:01 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 5 p.m.

At 1:58 p.m., radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers near Waiki‘i. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pu‘uanahulu, and Māmalahoa Highway between Daniel Inouye Highway and Waikoloa.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5 p.m. if heavy rain persists.