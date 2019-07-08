Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, July 8–12

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures through Friday, July 12, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather-permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 27 and 31, at Volcano National Park on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 73 and 75, in the vicinity of Kahuku Ranch Road, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 32, Hualalai Ranch Road and Makalei Drive, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 42 to 53, Opuhe Street to Mud Lane, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO (NIGHT WORK): Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2, Airport Road intersection and Pohaku Street, on Tuesday, July 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 19 and 21.4, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road and Ku‘upualani Place, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving.

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Hawi Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 19 and 21.4, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road and Ku‘upualani Place, on Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000)

SOUTH HILO (NIGHT WORK): Alternating lane closure on Puainako St (Route 2000) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 0.7, Kilauea Ave intersection, on Wednesday, July 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway paving.