Cosme to Soon Weaken to Tropical Depression

5 AM HST, Sunday, July 7, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

COSME EXPECTED TO WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION BY TONIGHT

Cosme is forecast to become a depression later today, degenerate into post-tropical remnant low on Monday and dissipate in the 72 to 96-hour time period.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cosme was located near latitude 17.7°N, longitude 118.4°W.

Cosme is moving toward the NW near 9 mph. A motion toward NW to WNW is expected during the next couple of days accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected over the next 48 hours and Cosme is expected to become a tropical depression later today, and degenerate into a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 17.7°N 118.4°W

ABOUT 655 MILDES WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 9 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.