Puna District Crime Report: June 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 14 burglaries, 32 thefts and 12 assaults in the Puna District in June 2019.

The complete list of locations affected in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

Mountain View 1 ASSAULTS NORTH KULANI ROAD 2 BURGLARIES PALAINUI AVE SOUTH KULANI ROAD 4 THEFTS PIKAKE STREET SOUTH KULANI ROAD IHOPE ROAD KALOLA ROAD

Kea‘au 0 ASSAULTS 4 BURGLARIES ALA HEIAU ROAD 4th AVENUE 15th AVENUE 29th AVENUE 6 THEFTS 14th AVENUE 9th AVENUE 26th AVENUE VOLCANO ROAD MILO STREET KEAAU ROAD

Kurtistown 0 ASSAULTS 3 BURGLARIES POMAIKAI STREET 37th AVENUE 35th AVENUE 2 THEFTS 40th AVENUE MAIKAI ROAD

Volcano 0 ASSAULTS 1 BURGLARY OLD VOLCANO ROAD 6 THEFTS OLD VOLCANO ROAD NALEHUA ROAD AMAUMAU ROAD 12th STREET 11th STREET VOLCANO ROAD

