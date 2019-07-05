Barbara to Bring Very High Surf to Big Island Shores

7:29 PM HST, Friday, July 5, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND AND MAUI UNTIL 6 PM MONDAY

A large east swell generated by East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Barbara is expected to spread across the eastern end of the island chain through early Saturday morning.

As a result, expect elevated surf to occur along east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui this weekend.

This large swell is also forecast to spread to additional islands west of Maui, so expect additional islands to be added to the High Surf Advisory later tonight or Saturday.

SURF: Increasing to 6 to 10 feet by Saturday morning, then building to 8 to 12 feet Saturday night and Sunday.

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaii Island from Upolu Point in North Kohala District to South Point in Kau District, in effect until Monday.

A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could be life threatening and may damage to property.

