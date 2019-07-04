UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5 California Quake

UPDATE: 10 AM, July 4, 2019

News sources report cracks in roads near Ridgecrest and Trona in San Bernardino County in Southern California. Rockslides were also reported following today’s 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

Mild to moderate structural damage and power outages have been reported.

The earthquake shook food off of shelves at a Ridgecrest grocery store.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have also been reports of gas leaks in the area.

Disneyland rides are closed for inspection after the quake.

Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist with the US Geological Survey, warned residents that they should expect many more quakes, with the chance of another damaging one today.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 58 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 have been reported as of about 9:50 HST.

Thursday July 4, 2019, 8 AM: Civil Defense Tsunami Information

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with magnitude of 6.5 has occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. HST in the vicinity of Central California.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the island and State of Hawai‘i.

7:42 AM HST THU JUL 04 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

ORIGIN TIME – 0734 AM HST 04 JUL 2019

COORDINATES – 35.6 NORTH 117.4 WEST

LOCATION – CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.6

Date-Time

4 Jul 2019 17:33:49 UTC

4 Jul 2019 10:33:49 near epicenter

4 Jul 2019 06:33:49 standard time in your timezone

Location 35.705N 117.508W

Depth 8 km

Distances

11.7 km (7.3 mi) SW of Searles Valley, California

17.3 km (10.7 mi) ENE of Ridgecrest, California

77.5 km (48.1 mi) NE of California City, California

99.7 km (61.8 mi) NNW of Barstow, California

390.3 km (242.0 mi) NNW of Mexicali, Mexico

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 0.2 km; Vertical 0.6 km