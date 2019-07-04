UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5 California Quake

UPDATE: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.5 California QuakeJuly 4, 2019, 8:30 AM HST (Updated July 4, 2019, 10:25 AM)
UPDATE: 10 AM, July 4, 2019
News sources report cracks in roads near Ridgecrest and Trona in San Bernardino County in Southern California. Rockslides were also reported following today’s 6.4-magnitude earthquake.
Mild to moderate structural damage and power outages have been reported.
The earthquake shook food off of shelves at a Ridgecrest grocery store.
There have also been reports of gas leaks in the area.
Disneyland rides are closed for inspection after the quake.
Dr. Lucy Jones, seismologist with the US Geological Survey, warned residents that they should expect many more quakes, with the chance of another damaging one today.
At least 58 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 have been reported as of about 9:50 HST.
Thursday July 4, 2019, 8 AM: Civil Defense Tsunami Information
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an earthquake with magnitude of 6.5 has occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. HST in the vicinity of Central California.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the island and State of Hawai‘i.
7:42 AM HST THU JUL 04 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI
AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:
ORIGIN TIME – 0734 AM HST 04 JUL 2019
COORDINATES – 35.6 NORTH 117.4 WEST
LOCATION – CENTRAL CALIFORNIA
MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT
EVALUATION
BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.
THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.
Preliminary Report
Magnitude 6.6
Date-Time
4 Jul 2019 17:33:49 UTC
4 Jul 2019 10:33:49 near epicenter
4 Jul 2019 06:33:49 standard time in your timezone
Location 35.705N 117.508W
Depth 8 km
Distances
11.7 km (7.3 mi) SW of Searles Valley, California
17.3 km (10.7 mi) ENE of Ridgecrest, California
77.5 km (48.1 mi) NE of California City, California
99.7 km (61.8 mi) NNW of Barstow, California
390.3 km (242.0 mi) NNW of Mexicali, Mexico
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 0.2 km; Vertical 0.6 km