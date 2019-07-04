NHCH & Red Cross Offer 4th of July Safety Tips

As we look forward to celebrating Independence Day, North Hawai’i Community Hospital and the Hawaii Red Cross offer tips to make the holiday enjoyable and safe around fireworks, in the water, and at gatherings like picnics and parties.

North Hawai’i Community Hospital

FIREWORKS SAFETY

Follow directions on all fireworks and don’t use them for anything other than what they’re intended for

Never give fireworks to small children

Never throw or point fireworks toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials

Don’t alter or combine fireworks

Never use homemade fireworks

Have water available when lighting fireworks

Keep spectators a safe distance away

Make sure that whoever is lighting fireworks is sober and wearing safety glasses

Never try to relight a firework that appear to be a “dud”

Dispose of all firework materials by soaking in water before putting in the trash

Keep fireworks and sparklers away from clothing and other flammable materials

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public professional fireworks show

PET PRECAUTIONS

Don’t take your pets to fireworks displays

Don’t leave your pets unattended outside during fireworks

Consider leaving the TV or radio on so your pets won’t hear the fireworks

GRILLING AND FOOD SAFETY

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use

Keep the grill out in the open, away from anything that could catch fire, and never grill in an enclosed area

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill

Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited

Beware of outdoor food spoilage—keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

BEACH & WATER SAFETY

Be alert to water conditions, such as water depth and ocean currents, and check with lifeguards

Swim sober and always swim with a buddy

Protect the neck‚don’t dive headfirst

Keep constant attention on children while at the beach

SUN PROTECTION

Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15 and reapply often

Drink plenty of water and avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine that will dehydrate you

Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses that absorb 100 percent UV sunlight

Protect your feet from burning sand and broken glass

Hawaii Red Cross

