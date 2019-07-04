Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

3:20 PM HST, Thursday, July 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 5:15 p.m. HST.

At 3:16 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over leeward slopes along Saddle Road and portions of Māmalahoa Highway above Waikoloa Village.

The heaviest showers have been falling between the old Saddle Road junction and Waiki‘i.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pōhakuloa Camp, Puako, Waikoloa Village, Pōhakuloa Training Area and Kamuela.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m. HST if heavy rain

persists.