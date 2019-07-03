Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on Waikoloa Road

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Hawai‘i Police Department reported that a small plane made an emergency landing at the 4-mile-marker on Waikoloa Road this morning, July 3, 2019, at about 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Waikoloa resident Gerald Besson said that he spoke with the pilot after the incident.

Pilot Kevin Farell and his co-pilot were flying from Honolulu when Farell noticed a problem with the engine and they were forced to conduct an emergency landing, he said.

The pilot told Besson that he noticed a problem with the engine regarding the oil and asked his co-pilot to “start to look for a straight portion of highway—we have to land now.”

“Farell was in good spirits and was glad nobody got injured,” said Besson. “He was able to land the plane dodging two oncoming cars.”

Both the pilot and co-pilot were uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing on and more information will be posted this afternoon.