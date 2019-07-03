PHOTO: HPD Requests Assistance Identifying Kailua-Kona Theft Suspect

Big Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who was said to have stolen an engagement/wedding ring.

The victim reported that she left her ring on the counter of the Hele Gas Station on Palani Road in Kailua-Kona on May 26, 2019, just before 9 p.m.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, it shows the unidentified man picking up the ring and then placing it on one of his fingers before he leaves the area in a rental vehicle. The victim did not give anyone permission to take her ring.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s or 40s, Samoan, approximately 6-feet tall, with a heavy build (approximately 240 pounds), with short brown hair and a tattoo on the left side of his face.

Police ask that anyone with information on this suspect call Officer Bradden Kimura of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.