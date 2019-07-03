Barbara Forecast to Weaken to Tropical Storm on Friday

5 AM HST Wednesday, July 3, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

BARBARA HAS BEGUN TO WEAKEN BUT STILL A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

It appears that the weakening process has already begun.

Hurricane Barbara, centered about 1,890 miles east of Hilo, is expected to move into the Central

Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility on Saturday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

At 5 a.m. HST today, the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 13.9°N, longitude 126.6°W.

Barbara is moving toward the WNW near 10 mph.

A motion toward the WNW or NW is expected today through Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts.

Barbara is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 13.9N 126.6W

ABOUT 1255 MILES WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

ABOUT 1925 MILES E OF HILO HAWAII

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 145 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 10 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 27.73 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

TIME FORECAST POSITION MAX WINDS

INIT 03/1500Z 13.9N 126.6W 125 KT 145 MPH

12H 04/0000Z 14.6N 128.0W 115 KT 130 MPH

24H 04/1200Z 15.7N 129.7W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 05/0000Z 16.9N 131.5W 95 KT 110 MPH

48H 05/1200Z 18.0N 133.2W 80 KT 90 MPH

72H 06/1200Z 19.0N 138.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

96H 07/1200Z 19.0N 144.0W 35 KT 40 MPH (POST-TROPICAL)

120H 08/1200Z 18.5N 150.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 11 AM HST.