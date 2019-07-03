Barbara Forecast to Weaken to Tropical Storm on Friday

Barbara Forecast to Weaken to Tropical Storm on FridayJuly 3, 2019, 8:10 AM HST (Updated July 3, 2019, 8:14 AM)
5 AM HST Wednesday, July 3, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami
BARBARA HAS BEGUN TO WEAKEN BUT STILL A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE
It appears that the weakening process has already begun.
Hurricane Barbara, centered about 1,890 miles east of Hilo, is expected to move into the Central
Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility on Saturday.
At 5 a.m. HST today, the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 13.9°N, longitude 126.6°W.
Barbara is moving toward the WNW near 10 mph.
A motion toward the WNW or NW is expected today through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts.
Barbara is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.
SUMMARY
LOCATION: 13.9N 126.6W
ABOUT 1255 MILES WSW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA
ABOUT 1925 MILES E OF HILO HAWAII
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 145 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 10 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 27.73 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
None.
TIME FORECAST POSITION MAX WINDS
INIT 03/1500Z 13.9N 126.6W 125 KT 145 MPH
12H 04/0000Z 14.6N 128.0W 115 KT 130 MPH
24H 04/1200Z 15.7N 129.7W 105 KT 120 MPH
36H 05/0000Z 16.9N 131.5W 95 KT 110 MPH
48H 05/1200Z 18.0N 133.2W 80 KT 90 MPH
72H 06/1200Z 19.0N 138.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
96H 07/1200Z 19.0N 144.0W 35 KT 40 MPH (POST-TROPICAL)
120H 08/1200Z 18.5N 150.0W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
NEXT ADVISORY
Next complete advisory at 11 AM HST.