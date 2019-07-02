AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Kailua-Kona to Hold Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Extravaganza

By Big Island Now
July 2, 2019, 2:06 PM HST (Updated July 2, 2019, 2:07 PM)
×

Kailua-Kona this will feature its signature Fourth of July Parade and fabulous fireworks display on Thursday, July 4, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “The Pride of Hawai‘i with Liberty and Aloha for All.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The 24th Annual Kailua-Kona Community Independence Day Parade will proceed from Kekuaokalani Gym, heading south on Kuakini Highway to Palani Road, where it will continue down Ali‘i Drive, ending at Walua Road.

Pōhakuloa Training Area Commander LTC Loreto V. Borce Jr. will serve as grand marshal.

At 8 p.m., the skies over Kailua Bay will light up in a 10-minute “Fireworks Extravaganza” presented by Hawaiʻi Explosives and Pyrotechnics Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments