Kailua-Kona to Hold Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Extravaganza

Kailua-Kona this will feature its signature Fourth of July Parade and fabulous fireworks display on Thursday, July 4, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “The Pride of Hawai‘i with Liberty and Aloha for All.”

The 24th Annual Kailua-Kona Community Independence Day Parade will proceed from Kekuaokalani Gym, heading south on Kuakini Highway to Palani Road, where it will continue down Ali‘i Drive, ending at Walua Road.

Pōhakuloa Training Area Commander LTC Loreto V. Borce Jr. will serve as grand marshal.

At 8 p.m., the skies over Kailua Bay will light up in a 10-minute “Fireworks Extravaganza” presented by Hawaiʻi Explosives and Pyrotechnics Inc.