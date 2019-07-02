Category 4 Hurricane Barbara Could Still Strengthen

500 AM HST, Tuesday, July 2, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

BARBARA INTENSIFIED RAPIDLY EARLY THIS MORNING—THE HURRICANE COULD STRENGTHEN A LITTLE MORE

Barbara’s eyewall is no longer broken and has been able to shield itself from the dry air that had been penetrating the inner core. An eye is also becoming more apparent in infrared satellite imagery.

At 5 AM HST, the eye of Hurricane Barbara was located near latitude 12.5°N, longitude 122.2°W.

The Big ISland is located at about 155°W.

Barbara is moving toward the NNW near 14 mph.

A decrease in forward speed is expected to begin today, followed by a turn toward the NW in a day or two.

Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph, with higher gusts.

Barbara is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some additional strengthening is possible today, but weakening is likely to begin on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Barbara could lose its deep convection and become a post-tropical cyclone over the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28 inches.

SUMMARY

LOCATION: 12.5N 122.2W

ABOUT 1080 MILES SW OF THE SOUTHERN TIP OF BAJA CALIFORNIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 130 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 14 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 28 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 11 AM HST.

2 AM HST, Tuesday, July 2 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI

For the central North Pacific between 140°W and 180°W, the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, is issuing advisories on Hurricane Barbara, centered about 2,280 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawai‘i.

Barbara is expected to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility on Saturday.