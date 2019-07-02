Autopsy Results Show Crash Victim Died of Cardiac Arrest

A 70-year-old Hawaiian Ocean View Estates man died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, .1 mile south of the Keāhole Airport Road.

The 70-year-old male has been positively identified as Michael A McCormick.

Responding to a 9:20 a.m. call, police determined that a red 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup heading north (Kawaihae-bound) had crossed the merge lane on the mauka side of the roadway.

The Chevrolet continued to drive on the rock shoulder/embankment and finally came to rest on the right northbound lane on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

The 70-year-old male driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:18 p.m.

An autopsy was performed and determined that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The traffic fatality will not count towards the yearly total since the cause of death was due to a medical condition.