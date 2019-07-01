Small Craft in Effect for Leeward Waters of Big Island

3:45 AM HST, Monday, July 1 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Winds: East winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.