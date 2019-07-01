AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Small Craft in Effect for Leeward Waters of Big Island

By Big Island Now
July 1, 2019, 7:29 AM HST (Updated July 1, 2019, 7:29 AM)
×

3:45 AM HST, Monday, July 1 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY

Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Winds: East winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments