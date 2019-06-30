Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Flight Operations Set for July

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announced the following upcoming flight plans for July 2019:

Throughout July (dates will vary), a USGS contractor will deploy LIDAR (Light, Detection and Ranging) technology over Kīlauea summit and the Southwest Rift Zone. Data gathered will be used to document and map ground changes resulting from last year’s major summit collapse events. Flights will be slow and repetitive “lawnmower” grids at about 1,300 feet above ground level (agl) to as low as 500 feet agl.

July 1, between 8 and 10 a.m., to transport fence construction materials along Chain of Craters Road near ‘Āinahou.

July 2, between 8 a.m. and noon, to survey and control invasive guinea grass along Keauhou Trail from sea level to 3,000-foot elevation.

July 2, between 8 and 11 a.m., backcountry trail support from Keauhou Shelter to Hōlei Flats.

July 3, between 8 and 11 a.m., to transport feral ungulate fence construction material near the top of Mauna Loa Road.

July 8, between 6 and 8 a.m., for petrel monitoring from Kīlauea summit to Mauna Loa at about 9,000-foot elevation.

July 9, between 8:30 and 10 a.m., for petrel monitoring from Kīlauea summit to Mauna Loa at about 9,000-foot elevation.

July 11, between 8 a.m. and noon, to survey and control invasive fountain grass from coastal areas to southwest boundary below 3,000-foot elevation.

July 15–18, between 9 a.m. and noon, for feral ungulate fence construction projects in the Southwest Rift Zone.

July 23, between 8 and 11 a.m., Pepeiao Cabin maintenance from Hilina Pali Road to Pepeiao Cabin.

July 30, between 6 and 9 a.m., for ungulate survey and control work within the Kahuku Unit paddock area.

July 30, between 8 and 11 a.m., Pepeiao Cabin maintenance from Hilina Pali Road to Pepeiao Cabin.

July 31, between 8 and 10 a.m., to survey invasive vegetation along Mauna Loa Road from 4,000- to 6,000-foot elevation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.