Gov. Ige Signs Energy, Sustainability, Gender Identification, Ag Bills

By Big Island Now
June 27, 2019, 10:24 AM HST (Updated June 27, 2019, 10:24 AM)
Gov. David Ige signed the following bills during signing ceremonies on June 26, 2019:

Energy and Sustainability:

ACT 141 — HB556 Relating to Energy Efficiency

ACT 142 — HB1585 Relating to the Environment

ACT 143 – SB661 Relating to Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

ACT 144 – HB401 Relating to Contracting for Public Facilities

ACT 145 – HB560 Relating to Energy Training

ACT 146 – HB1558 Relating to Sustainability

ACT 147 – HB1548 Relating to Rapid Ohia Death

Gender Identity:

ACT 148 – HB1165 Relating to Gender Identification

ACT 149 – HB711 Relating to Criminal Defense

ACT 157 – HB664 Relating to Gender Identification

Gun Violence:

ACT 150 – SB1466 Relating to Gun Violence Protective Orders

Agriculture:

ACT 151 – SB375 Relating to Agriculture

ACT 152 – SB1148 Relating to Agriculture

ACT 153 – SB390 Relating to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Incentives

Others:

ACT 154 – HB1009 Relating to Movie Theatres

ACT 155 – SB330 Relating to an Earned Income Disregard Program

ACT 156 – SB50 Relating to Human Services

