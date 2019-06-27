Gov. Ige Signs Energy, Sustainability, Gender Identification, Ag Bills

Gov. Ige Signs Energy, Sustainability, Gender Identification, Ag BillsJune 27, 2019, 10:24 AM HST (Updated June 27, 2019, 10:24 AM)
Gov. David Ige signed the following bills during signing ceremonies on June 26, 2019:
Energy and Sustainability:
ACT 141 — HB556 Relating to Energy Efficiency
ACT 142 — HB1585 Relating to the Environment
ACT 143 – SB661 Relating to Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
ACT 144 – HB401 Relating to Contracting for Public Facilities
ACT 145 – HB560 Relating to Energy Training
ACT 146 – HB1558 Relating to Sustainability
ACT 147 – HB1548 Relating to Rapid Ohia Death
Gender Identity:
ACT 148 – HB1165 Relating to Gender Identification
ACT 149 – HB711 Relating to Criminal Defense
ACT 157 – HB664 Relating to Gender Identification
Gun Violence:
ACT 150 – SB1466 Relating to Gun Violence Protective Orders
Agriculture:
ACT 151 – SB375 Relating to Agriculture
ACT 152 – SB1148 Relating to Agriculture
ACT 153 – SB390 Relating to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Incentives
Others:
ACT 154 – HB1009 Relating to Movie Theatres
ACT 155 – SB330 Relating to an Earned Income Disregard Program
ACT 156 – SB50 Relating to Human Services
